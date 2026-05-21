State of the Beavs: Has Beaver Baseball Done Enough To Host A Regional in 2026?

The regular season has concluded for Mitch Canham's Oregon State baseball squad. Finishing their second season as an independent, a conference tournament likely would have had the chance to pad their resume a bit further. Sitting right on the edge of the top 16 teams in the nation in RPI, but comfortably inside the top ten in the major polls, have the Beavers done enough convince the selection committee that Corvallis should host a regional?

With the selection show coming on Monday, Matt Bagley reviews what the Beavers have accomplished so far in 2026 and if they have enough left in the tank to contend for their fourth national championship.

The Beavs' men's basketball program is also on something of a hot streak, signing more recruits via the transfer portal, including the intriguing Latvian pro Peteris Pinnis, formerly of Providence.

Also, this week, the Pac-12 Conference and Mountain West Conference agreed to settle their two-year legal battle over the exit fees and poaching penalties pertaining to the former Mountain West clubs joining the league. Your host Matt Bagley gives an update on the latest as the two sides work out a settlement. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Matt takes a look back at what Oregon State baseball accomplished in the regular season. Have they done enough to cement themselves as one of the top 16 seeds in the nation without playing a conference tournament?

-Since Justin Joyner was hired to take over Oregon State men's basketball, he has begun to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail, particularly with a few new transfers.

-The Pac-12 and Mountain West are settling out of court as the league gets closer to officially re-launching later this summer. Matt looks at what that means for both leagues moving forward.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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