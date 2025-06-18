State of the Beavs: Oregon State Baseball Season Ends At College World Series
After showing resiliency throughout the season, Oregon State's 2025 campaign ended this week. The Beavers won one game (Louisville) and lost two (Coastal Carolina, Louisville) in Omaha, officially being eliminated on Tuesday with a 7-6 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.
On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley breaks down all three of Oregon State's games in Omaha, as well as a brief overview of what the Beavers accomplished in a roller coaster of season. It's also time to start thinking about what important pieces are leaving the OSU baseball program this offseason, either through the transfer portal or through the MLB Draft.
Plus, more Pac-12 realignment chatter! Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
