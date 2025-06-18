Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Oregon State Baseball Season Ends At College World Series

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers third baseman Trent Caraway (44) walks off after striking out in the eighth inning against the Louisville Cardinals at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers third baseman Trent Caraway (44) walks off after striking out in the eighth inning against the Louisville Cardinals at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
After showing resiliency throughout the season, Oregon State's 2025 campaign ended this week. The Beavers won one game (Louisville) and lost two (Coastal Carolina, Louisville) in Omaha, officially being eliminated on Tuesday with a 7-6 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley breaks down all three of Oregon State's games in Omaha, as well as a brief overview of what the Beavers accomplished in a roller coaster of season. It's also time to start thinking about what important pieces are leaving the OSU baseball program this offseason, either through the transfer portal or through the MLB Draft.

Plus, more Pac-12 realignment chatter! Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

