State of the Beavs: The Effects of Dax Whitney's Injury For Oregon State Baseball

With just a few short weeks left until the NCAA Baseball Tournament begins, Oregon State have lost their All-American starting pitcher Dax Whitney to an elbow injury. The full extent of his future recovery is not immediately clear, but his college career may be over.

Whitney's injury is the primary topic of conversation this week among Oregon State fans, as well with your host Matt Bagley. Contributor Ben Pahl also makes an appearance on this week's show to discuss how the Beavers can handle Whitney's absence on the mound and in the dugout.

On this week's episode, listeners also get an update on the pod's plans for the coming months, including several guests from around the landscape of West Coast college sports. Those guests will help give a more complete picture of where the Pac-12 Conference goes from here and what the competitive landscape of the league will look like in the new configuration. Any suggestions of who you want to hear? Let us know mbagleyradio@gmail.com.

Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-In the coming months, you can expect a more steady influx of guests on State of the Beavs. As Oregon State rejoin the Pac-12 Conference, the time has come to take a look at the league from a competitive standpoint. In doing so, you'll hear from a number of journalists and beat writers covering the teams in the league's new configuration.

-The biggest subject Oregon State sports this week: the injury to Dax Whitney and what it means for OSU baseball in the short term, and the long term.

-Ben Pahl, contributor for Oregon State Beavers On SI, joins this week's episode of the show to look at the Beavs' pitching rotation for the remaining weeks of the regular season and into the postseason.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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