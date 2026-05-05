State of the Beavs: The Effects of Dax Whitney's Injury For Oregon State Baseball
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With just a few short weeks left until the NCAA Baseball Tournament begins, Oregon State have lost their All-American starting pitcher Dax Whitney to an elbow injury. The full extent of his future recovery is not immediately clear, but his college career may be over.
Whitney's injury is the primary topic of conversation this week among Oregon State fans, as well with your host Matt Bagley. Contributor Ben Pahl also makes an appearance on this week's show to discuss how the Beavers can handle Whitney's absence on the mound and in the dugout.
MORE: Beavs' Dax Whitney Mentally Preparing For End Of College Career
On this week's episode, listeners also get an update on the pod's plans for the coming months, including several guests from around the landscape of West Coast college sports. Those guests will help give a more complete picture of where the Pac-12 Conference goes from here and what the competitive landscape of the league will look like in the new configuration. Any suggestions of who you want to hear? Let us know mbagleyradio@gmail.com.
Go Beavs.
MORE: Three Observations From the Oregon State Spring Game
This Week's Topics
-In the coming months, you can expect a more steady influx of guests on State of the Beavs. As Oregon State rejoin the Pac-12 Conference, the time has come to take a look at the league from a competitive standpoint. In doing so, you'll hear from a number of journalists and beat writers covering the teams in the league's new configuration.
-The biggest subject Oregon State sports this week: the injury to Dax Whitney and what it means for OSU baseball in the short term, and the long term.
-Ben Pahl, contributor for Oregon State Beavers On SI, joins this week's episode of the show to look at the Beavs' pitching rotation for the remaining weeks of the regular season and into the postseason.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon. His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.