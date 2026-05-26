State of the Beavs: Tournament Time For Oregon State Baseball
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Oregon State baseball may not have done enough to host a regional in Corvallis, but they won't have to travel too far from home. The Beavers begin the NCAA Tournament in Eugene alongside the Oregon Ducks, Washington State, and Yale. That's the bulk of the discussion this week on the State of the Beavs podcast.
Your host Matt Bagley is joined by On SI contributors John Severs and Ben Pahl for a roundtable chat about what to expect from the Eugene Regional.
MORE: REPORT: Pac-12, Mountain West Agree in Principle to Settle Lawsuits
There's also plenty more to talk about with the Pac-12 and Mountain West settlement having a reported number now. The Mountain West Conference is reported to receive between $70 million and $80 million from the Pac-12 for their troubles. Matt also offers his perspective on that development from the world of college athletics. Go Beavs.
Eugene Regional Tentative Schedule
Game 1: Friday, May 29 12:00 PM, - Oregon State vs. Washington State on ESPN+
Game 2: Friday, May 29th at 5:00 PM - #11 Oregon vs. Yale on ESPN+
Game 3: Saturday May 30th at TBD - Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser
Game 4: Saturday May 30th at TBD - Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner
Game 5: Sunday May 31st at TBD - Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser
Game 6: Sunday May 31st at TBD - Regional Final - Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner
Game 7: Monday June 1st if necessary
MORE: Top 10 Oregon State Football Games Since 2000: #10 - 2013 OT Win At Utah
This Week's Topics
-Oregon State baseball will open postseason play against Washington State on Friday against Washington State. What else can we expect from a regional with three former Pac-12 squads?
-The Ducks have comfortably been inside the top 20 nationally all season. The crew looks at what the Ducks have done throughout the year to secure a home regional.
-The legal battle between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West conference is coming to an end with a settlement that largely favors the rebuilt Pac-12, with the MWC set to receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million. Matt also offers his perspective on the situation.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon. His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.
Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.