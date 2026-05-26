State of the Beavs: Tournament Time For Oregon State Baseball

Oregon State baseball may not have done enough to host a regional in Corvallis, but they won't have to travel too far from home. The Beavers begin the NCAA Tournament in Eugene alongside the Oregon Ducks, Washington State, and Yale. That's the bulk of the discussion this week on the State of the Beavs podcast.

Your host Matt Bagley is joined by On SI contributors John Severs and Ben Pahl for a roundtable chat about what to expect from the Eugene Regional.

There's also plenty more to talk about with the Pac-12 and Mountain West settlement having a reported number now. The Mountain West Conference is reported to receive between $70 million and $80 million from the Pac-12 for their troubles. Matt also offers his perspective on that development from the world of college athletics. Go Beavs.

Eugene Regional Tentative Schedule

Game 1: Friday, May 29 12:00 PM, - Oregon State vs. Washington State on ESPN+

Game 2: Friday, May 29th at 5:00 PM - #11 Oregon vs. Yale on ESPN+

Game 3: Saturday May 30th at TBD - Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser

Game 4: Saturday May 30th at TBD - Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Game 5: Sunday May 31st at TBD - Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser

Game 6: Sunday May 31st at TBD - Regional Final - Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner

Game 7: Monday June 1st if necessary

This Week's Topics

-Oregon State baseball will open postseason play against Washington State on Friday against Washington State. What else can we expect from a regional with three former Pac-12 squads?

-The Ducks have comfortably been inside the top 20 nationally all season. The crew looks at what the Ducks have done throughout the year to secure a home regional.

-The legal battle between the Pac-12 and the Mountain West conference is coming to an end with a settlement that largely favors the rebuilt Pac-12, with the MWC set to receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million. Matt also offers his perspective on the situation.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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