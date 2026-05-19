REPORT: Pac-12, Mountain West Agree in Principle to Settle Lawsuits

Less than two months away from the long-awaited relaunch of the Pac-12 Conference, the former Conference of Champions cleared one of it's last hurdles.



First reported by Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune, the Pac-12 Conference and Mountain West Conference agreed to settle their flurry of lawsuits related to exit fees and poaching penalties.

In a joint statement, the two conferences - alongside former Mountain West members Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State, and San Diego State - announced that parties had agreed to formally pause lawsuits filed in California and Colorado. Now, the two leagues will try to negotiate and a settlement.

The arduous legal duel began in late 2024, when the Mountain West Conference sued the Pac-12 for supposedly violating a poaching penalty clause in a scheduling agreement that was signed the previous year. That scheduling agreement required the Pac-12 to pay $10 million if a Mountain West school left for the Conference of Champions. In January 2025, the Pac-12 filed a countersuit, sparking response from Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez:



“The (poaching) provision was put in place to protect the Mountain West Conference from this exact scenario. At no point in the contracting process did the Pac-12 contend that the agreement that it freely entered into violated any laws.”

Through it all, suspense mounted. The Mountain West promised payouts to it's surviving members, and the Pac-12 looked to complete it's realignment with an eighth full football-playing member school.



In February 2025, the two conferences briefly entered mediation, though talks were unsuccessful. Last May, the leagues took another step towards today's announcement with a second try at mediation. After a series of denials and counterclaims, we're finally here: the two biggest conferences in western United States college athletics can move on towards their respective futures.

Financial terms of the settlement have not yet been disclosed.