REPORT: Pac-12, Mountain West Agree in Principle to Settle Lawsuits
Less than two months away from the long-awaited relaunch of the Pac-12 Conference, the former Conference of Champions cleared one of it's last hurdles.
First reported by Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune, the Pac-12 Conference and Mountain West Conference agreed to settle their flurry of lawsuits related to exit fees and poaching penalties.
In a joint statement, the two conferences - alongside former Mountain West members Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State, and San Diego State - announced that parties had agreed to formally pause lawsuits filed in California and Colorado. Now, the two leagues will try to negotiate and a settlement.
The arduous legal duel began in late 2024, when the Mountain West Conference sued the Pac-12 for supposedly violating a poaching penalty clause in a scheduling agreement that was signed the previous year. That scheduling agreement required the Pac-12 to pay $10 million if a Mountain West school left for the Conference of Champions. In January 2025, the Pac-12 filed a countersuit, sparking response from Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez:
“The (poaching) provision was put in place to protect the Mountain West Conference from this exact scenario. At no point in the contracting process did the Pac-12 contend that the agreement that it freely entered into violated any laws.”
Through it all, suspense mounted. The Mountain West promised payouts to it's surviving members, and the Pac-12 looked to complete it's realignment with an eighth full football-playing member school.
In February 2025, the two conferences briefly entered mediation, though talks were unsuccessful. Last May, the leagues took another step towards today's announcement with a second try at mediation. After a series of denials and counterclaims, we're finally here: the two biggest conferences in western United States college athletics can move on towards their respective futures.
Financial terms of the settlement have not yet been disclosed.
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Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.