State of the Beavs: Where Does Oregon State Baseball Go After No Super Regional in 2026?

Listen to this week's episode of our weekly podcast, State of the Beavs, at the links and embeds below.

The Oregon State baseball program saw their season come to an end in the NCAA Tournament, short of where they were hoping. It was a dramatic end at that, falling 4-1 to the Oregon Ducks at PK Park.

It was an up-and-down weekend for the Beavers who started rocky against Washington State, bounced back against Yale, got revenge on the Cougars, then couldn't find enough offense to make up for some late pitching mishaps against the Ducks.

What went right? What went wrong? Where do the Beavs go from here?

Now that the season is officially over, it's a great time to take stock of what the actualy state of the Oregon State baseball program is. Do the Beavers need to fill some immediate needs in the transfer portal? Or are they prepared to dominate in the new Pac-12 Conference?

You'll also hear your host Matt Bagley discuss what's coming up for the podcast as the 2027 college football season gets closer and a whole new year awaits for Oregon State athletics.

Catch up and look ahead on this week's episode of State of the Beavs. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Oregon State baseball went 2-2 at the Eugene Regional this week. Should Beaver fans have expected better from Mitch Canham's squad?

-What went right in the NCAA Tournament, what went wrong, and what is next in the coming months for Oregon State?

-What exactly is the state of the Beaver baseball program ahead of the Pac-12's relaunch next month?

-A look ahead to what's in store in the coming weeks for the State of the Beavs podcast this summer and fall.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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