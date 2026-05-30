A Look At Oregon State's Kickoff Times, TV Designations For 2026

As the new-look Pac-12 begins football operations this fall, the Oregon State Beavers will enter the first season of their rebuild under JaMarcus Shephard.

Beaver fans in Corvallis will be treated to six home games at Reser Stadium, while fans across the country will have a fairly easy time catching most contests on linear cable networks.

Here's a look at what we know about Oregon State's football schedule heading into the 2026-2027 campaign.

2026 OREGON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (All Times PT)

Sept. 5 – at Houston – 9:00 a.m. – ESPN

Beaver fans will need to wake up early to watch Oregon State's season opener against Willie Fritz's Houston Cougars. The Beavers are the road team this year after a heartbreaking, three-point loss to UH in Corvallis in 2025.



Sept 12 – vs. Texas Tech – 4:30 p.m. – CBS



Sept. 19 – vs. Montana – 8:00 p.m. – USA



Sept. 26 – at UTEP – 6:00 p.m. – MW+

Oregon State's lone contest in 2026 that will only be available to watch on streaming, the Beavers make the trip to El Paso, Texas. UTEP will make the return trip to Corvallis in 2027 at a date to be determined.



Oct. 3 – at Colorado State – 3:00 p.m. – USA



Oct. 10 – vs. San Diego State – 3:00 p.m. – USA



Oct. 17 – vs. Washington State – 3:00 p.m. – USA



Oct. 24 – BYE



Oct. 31 – at Fresno State – 4:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. – USA



Nov. 7 – vs. Texas State – 7:30 p.m. – CW

The Beavers do battle with the Bobcats for the first time on the gridiron late in the Pac-12 campaign.



Nov. 14 – at Boise State – 3:00 p.m. – USA



Nov. 21 – vs. Utah State – 7:30 p.m. – CBSSN



Nov. 28 – FLEX (road game)

As of now, this game is projected to be a matchup between the Beavs and Washington State in Pullman. However, the Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups "based on the best interests of the league, including College Football Playoff (CFP) considerations at that time." Matchups will be confirmed six days prior, at the latest.



Dec. 4 – Pac-12 Championship Game (Friday, at home venue of highest seed) - CBS

The Pac-12 title's matchup will be determined upon the conclusion of Week 12 (Nov. 21).

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify