A Look At Oregon State's Kickoff Times, TV Designations For 2026
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As the new-look Pac-12 begins football operations this fall, the Oregon State Beavers will enter the first season of their rebuild under JaMarcus Shephard.
Beaver fans in Corvallis will be treated to six home games at Reser Stadium, while fans across the country will have a fairly easy time catching most contests on linear cable networks.
Here's a look at what we know about Oregon State's football schedule heading into the 2026-2027 campaign.
2026 OREGON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (All Times PT)
Sept. 5 – at Houston – 9:00 a.m. – ESPN
Beaver fans will need to wake up early to watch Oregon State's season opener against Willie Fritz's Houston Cougars. The Beavers are the road team this year after a heartbreaking, three-point loss to UH in Corvallis in 2025.
Sept 12 – vs. Texas Tech – 4:30 p.m. – CBS
Sept. 19 – vs. Montana – 8:00 p.m. – USA
Sept. 26 – at UTEP – 6:00 p.m. – MW+
Oregon State's lone contest in 2026 that will only be available to watch on streaming, the Beavers make the trip to El Paso, Texas. UTEP will make the return trip to Corvallis in 2027 at a date to be determined.
Oct. 3 – at Colorado State – 3:00 p.m. – USA
Oct. 10 – vs. San Diego State – 3:00 p.m. – USA
Oct. 17 – vs. Washington State – 3:00 p.m. – USA
Oct. 24 – BYE
Oct. 31 – at Fresno State – 4:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. – USA
Nov. 7 – vs. Texas State – 7:30 p.m. – CW
The Beavers do battle with the Bobcats for the first time on the gridiron late in the Pac-12 campaign.
Nov. 14 – at Boise State – 3:00 p.m. – USA
Nov. 21 – vs. Utah State – 7:30 p.m. – CBSSN
Nov. 28 – FLEX (road game)
As of now, this game is projected to be a matchup between the Beavs and Washington State in Pullman. However, the Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups "based on the best interests of the league, including College Football Playoff (CFP) considerations at that time." Matchups will be confirmed six days prior, at the latest.
Dec. 4 – Pac-12 Championship Game (Friday, at home venue of highest seed) - CBS
The Pac-12 title's matchup will be determined upon the conclusion of Week 12 (Nov. 21).
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_