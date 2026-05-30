Oregon State Baseball Stays Alive With 9-2 Win Over Yale

For seven innings, Oregon State Baseball was on the edge of their seats, trying to hang on to a small lead and stay alive in the Eugene Regional. In the eighth inning of Saturday's elmination game, the Beavers blew the game open, scoring six runs en route to a 9-2 win over Yale.

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Easton Talt started the game with a single, advanced to second on a bunt, and to third on a grounder. A Paul Vazquez single scored Talt to give the Beavers the first run of the game for an early 1-0 lead. Yale went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning, with Beaver starting pitcher Eric Segura picking up two strikeouts.

Josh Proctor hit a double to start the second inning, followed by an Adam Haight walk to give the Beavers a pair of runners. A bunt from Jacob Galloway moved both runners up, and then a deep fly from Tyler Inge scored Proctor and allowed Haight to reach third. Easton Talt bunted down the first base line, and turned on the speed to beat the fielders, scoring Haight and giving the Beavers a 3-0 lead.

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Things stayed quiet until the top of the sixth, when Oregon State started the inning with a pair of hits from Josh Proctor and Adam Haight. After a Joey Galloway bunt put both runners in scoring position, Yale starter Tate Evans left the mound. A fielder's choice hit from Tyler Inge managed to catch Proctor between second and third, and a fly out ended the inning keeping Yale within three.

The Bulldogs finally got on a run on the board in the bottom of the seventh, when Garrett Lars hit the first pitch of the frame over the left field wall. Eric Segura managed to work two outs after that, but Yale's Davis Hanson managed to find a gap in right field for a double.

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That ended Segura's day, and even with his trouble in the seventh inning it was one of the best days of his career. He threw ten strikeouts, a career high, in 6.2 innings pitched, while allowing one hit, one walk and one hit by pitch. Isaac Yeager came in to relieve Segura and get the Beavers out of a jam. Yeager struck out Owen Turner to end the inning.

With the lead down to two runs, Oregon State finally found some offense in the top of the eighth. After Bryson Glassco started the inning with a ground out, Josh Proctor doubled to left center before being replaced with pinch runner Nyan Hayes. A pair of walks to Adam Haight and Jacob Galloway loaded the bases and forced a pitching change from Yale. Bulldog pitcher Ben Winslow then gave up a double to Tyler Inge, scoring two for the Beavers.

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Easton Talt was then walked, loading the bases and prompting another pitching change. Another walk to AJ Singer added another run, and then a double from Ethan Porter added two more. A sacrifice fly form Paul Vazquez added yet another. The six-run eighth put the Beavers up eight, 9-1.

Yale got a pair of runners in the bottom of the eighth with a single and a batter hit-by-pitch. Jackson Hays then grounded into a double play, and Kaiden Dossa struck out to end the inning without any score from Yale.

Down to their last three outs, Garrett Lars grounded out to start the ninth. Chris DiPrim hit a double to left center, and then a grounder from Jack Dauer advanced him but gave the Bulldogs their second out. A single from Davis Hanson scored Lars for Yale's second run of the game, but a strikeout to Bryce Miller ended the game in a 9-2 Beaver victory.

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While Yale is on the plane back to New Haven, the Beavers are waiting on the result between Saturday night's game between Washington State and Oregon. The loser will face the Beavers on Sunday with elimination on the line.