Two Oregon State Baseball Players Named to Preseason All American List

The start of the 2026 College Baseball season is just over a month away, and expectations are one again high for Oregon State. Oregon State was just ranked seventh by Perfect Game in their preseason rankings, and Perfect Game has also named two Beavers to their Preseason All American list, pitchers Ethan Kleinschmidt and Dax Whitney.

Kleinschmidt and Whitney were both full time starters for the Beavers last season, each appearing in and starting in 17 games. Whitney, who made Perfect Game's preseason First Team, was one of the top freshmen in the nation last season, winning 's First Team Freshmen All-American honors from nearly every publication. He finished the year with a 6-3 record, a 3.40, and 120 strikeouts.

Kleinschmidt, who is entering his junior season, made Perfect Game's Second Team Preseason All American list. Last year Kleinschmidt finished with an 8-3 record. He had a 3.56 ERA in 2025, along with a .194 batting average faced and 113 strikeouts.

Whitney and Kleinschmidt are the headliners of what may end up being one of the best pitching groups in the country. Oregon State lost a lot of position talent in the off season, but they return most of their best pitchers. In addition to Whitney and Kleinschmidt, Wyatt Queen and Eric Segura, who each started five games last season, will be back, and relief pitchers AJ Hutcheson, Zach Kmatz and Zach Edwards will also return. This should be a very battle-tested group.

The 2026 season gets started on Friday, February 13th, with the Beavers in Surprise, Arizona. Their first game will be in the College Baseball Series tournament, against the Michigan Wolverines.