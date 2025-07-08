Oregon State Baseball: Recapping the Transfer Portal Arrivals
Yesterday we covered all the players Oregon State is losing to the transfer portal, now it's time to see who's coming back the other way. Last year the Beavers managed to sign Aiva Arquette, one of the top names in the portal, and while they didn't land a name that big, they have managed to fill a lot of holes on the roster. Here's who will be arriving in Corvallis next Spring.
Jacob Galloway - Sr. Catcher
After spending a couple seasons at USC, Galloway transferred to Texas A&M. Galloway was a full-time starter in his last year as a Trojan, but at Texas A&M he returned to a back up role, and struggled at the plate. He struggled at the plate last season, hitting only a .220 batting average. He was still a great glove defensively, and if he can recover some of the form from his earlier seasons at USC, he should compete for the Beavers' starting catcher position.
Jack Giordano - So. Right-Handed Pitcher
Giordano arrived at the University of San Diego a catcher and left as a pitcher, though one who still occasionally picked up some at bats. Giordano's 2025 campaign wasn't great, struggling in both hitting and pitching, but he sports an incredible fastball, and if the Beavers can develop his tools he'll be an amazing asset.
Bryson Glassco - Jr. Infielder
Glassco doesn't have to move far. He joins the Beavers after spending two years at Clackamas Community College, where he was one of the best hitters in the Northwest Athletic Conference. The Beavers have lost a lot of their infield depth through the portal, so there should be a role on the team for Glassco.
Tyler Inge - So. Infielder/Outfielder
Inge, who joins the Beavers after a season with Michigan, is incredibly versatile defensively, logging starts at nearly every position on the field between his college and summer league seasons. He didn't show much as a batter in his one season as a Wolverine, but he should bring some defensive utility to Oregon State.
Connor Mendez - Jr. Right-Handed Pitcher
Another local prospect, Mendez joins the Beavers by way of Linn-Benton Community College. Mendez was lights out for the Roadrunners, putting up a 0.69 ERA in 12 starts at LBCC, including a shutout win against Spokane Community College in the NWAC tournament semifinals.
Albert Roblez - Grad. Right-Handed Pitcher
Roblez most recently played for Long Beach State, but prior to that spent time in the JUCOs and a year with UNLV. The Dirtbags primarily used him as him as a closer, and with his experience he should find a similar role with the Beavers.
Josh Wakefield - Sr. Outfielder/Left-Handed Pitcher
Wakefield is the highlight of the Beavers transfer class, coming to Oregon State after spending a year with Grand Canyon. He was one of the most reliable hitters in the portal, hitting a .349/.436/.405 triple slash for the Antelopes. He looks to be the Beavers' lead off hitter next season.
Isaac Yeager - Sr. Right-Handed Pitcher
For the second year in a row the Beavers have picked up a big time transfer from the Washington Huskies. This time it's Yeager, who just made the Big Ten's all conference first team after picking up 7 saves as Washington's closer.
A few things stand out about that list. Other than Wakefield, there's not a lot of big hitters, though there are some reliable bats. The Beavers have targeted defensive ability and versatility, while also stocking up their bullpen. It suggests that Mitch Canham and crew feel confident with the top of their lineup. Regardless, we'll find out in 2026.