Will Oregon State Baseball Host a Regional? No Room For Error With Two Weeks Left

It is always difficult to get inside the mind of the selection committee. Take 2025, for example.

Heading into the postseason announcements a year ago, most college baseball websites had Mitch Canham's Beavs missing out on the opportunity to host a Super Regional. Beaver Nation was then elated to learn that OSU had earned a top-8 national seed.

While this decision wasn't necessarily expected, it also wasn't the biggest of shocks. Despite getting swept by their rivals in Eugene, Oregon State had a number of impressive marks on their resume. They had taken a series against ranked UC Irvine, before blowing out UCLA in Los Angeles a couple of days later. Additionally, the Beavers had taken care of business against non-Quad One teams. They breezed through opponents like San Diego and Long Beach State, and also went a perfect 6-0 on the season in midweek matchups. Overall, the Beavers just generally avoided bad losses in 2025.

Which brings us to this year...

In 2026, the story has been different. Despite not having dropped a series, Oregon State has lost four games against teams who are not in the top 100 of the RPI rankings. This past weekend, they dropped the first of a three-game set to CSUN, who is currently listed as a Quad Three team. This came just two days after a painful home loss to UT Rio Grande Valley. Of course, Beaver fans are not going to forget about the 18-2 midweek loss against the University of Washington back in March.

Though OSU holds a couple of quality road wins against Oregon and USC, it may not be enough to outweigh many of the losses they've taken in the last few weeks.

So, with eight games remaining in the regular season, where do things stand for the Beavers in regards to the postseason? On Monday, on3.com's updated projections placed the Beavers on the very bubble of being a regional host, marking them as the 17th overall seed. Without any Quad One competition remaining in the regular season, it would probably be a tall order for Canham's side to find themselves as a top-8 national seed in a few short weeks.

No More Room For Error

Hope is still very much alive that they can land amongst the top 16. Oregon State takes on the Portland Pilots (who beat the Beavers earlier this season) tomorrow afternoon, before they head down to California for a three-game set against Quad Four foe Long Beach State. The Beavers will then head home to play one more against UP, before closing out the regular season with a three-game series against Air Force, who is also a Quad Two team. Oregon State still has a good chance to host their own regional, but they will certainly have to be sharp over these final two weeks.