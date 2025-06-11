2025 Oregon State Football Preview: Defensive Line
Last season, the Oregon State defensive line ranked dead last in sacks among NCAA Division I FBS schools. They only reached opposing quarterbacks 7 times.
Now, an infusion of talent fuels flickers of hope.
Continuing our spring & summer series on the 2025 Oregon State football team, here is our breakdown of Oregon State’s defensive line: a detailed look at the defensive ends and defensive tackles manning the trenches in Trent Bray’s defense.
Starting Defensive Ends - Walker Harris, Kai Wallin
Don't let Oregon State's official roster trick you: while transfer defenders Walker Harris and Kai Wallin are listed at outside linebacker, they will likely rush the passer in Trent Bray's 3-3-5 scheme. At 6'4", the Southern Utah transfer Harris has the size to play in the trenches, and that's where he's featured at NCAA DI FCS Southern Utah and NCAA DII Sioux Falls.
Nebraska transfer Kai Wallin - another defender with the measurables to attack on the flanks, stacking up at 6'5" - made a strong impression this Spring. Over 2 seasons at Nebraska, Wallin played in 15 games.
Behind the two transfer additions, the Beavers' edge defenders will include several returning players. Redshirt sophomore Thomas Collins played in nine games, with 14 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Senior Andy Alfieri switched from tight end to help relieve a roster depleted by injuries, and earned 17 tackles across 12 games. At the bottom of the depth chart, redshirt senior Nick Norris lacks Division I game experience but carries a wealth of knowledge from his time at Northern Colorado.
One final name who could explode onto the scene is true freshman outside linebacker Bleu Dantzler. Despite being listed with the linebackers, Dantzler's pass rush was the big highlight from April's spring game.
Starting Defensive Tackle - Tevita Pome'e
Oregon transfer Tevita Pome'e slots into the interior defensive tackle position, clogging lanes and frustrating opposing running games. The Tonga native has a quick mind - six years ago he was learning how to wear a helmet pads, now he's playing D1 college football - and his football IQ will be on full display in Trent Bray's scheme this season.
Behind him, the Beavers have redshirt junior transfer defensive tackle Tahjae Mullix, who joins Oregon State after two seasons at Western Carolina. Mullix tallied 49 tackles across 22 games, and has the prototypical size (6'3" 270 lbs) to frustrate opposing blockers.
Deeper in the depth chart, the Beavers can lean on a few returning players. 6'2" redshirt sophomore Jojo Johnson appeared in 8 games last season. 6'2" redshirt junior Luke Leavengood played in 3 games after transferring in from American River College (juco in California). Redshirt junior Tygee Hill didn't play last season, but carries experience from the crucible of the Southeastern Conference after spending 3 seasons at LSU.
The Beavers also have a couple transfer portal candidates: redshirt sophomore Kelze Howard hasn't played a snap yet, but is still just 3 years removed from a 4 star rating in Nevada, one of the nation's best prep football states. Roseburg's Tiger Black will enter his redshirt sophomore season seeking his first Oregon State snaps.
Oregon State's new look defensive line will see their first game action Friday August 30th when the Beavers host California.