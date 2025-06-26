2025 Oregon State Football Preview: Linebackers
The Beaver State has a rich tradition of fostering NCAA D1 college football talent, but few Oregonians make their mark as true freshmen.
Last season, Oregon State linebacker Dexter Foster was a glaring exception to that norm.
Thanks in part to his performance in spring & summer practices, Foster earned a starting role in the middle of Oregon State's 2024 defense, and played in all 12 games. He leads an Oregon State linebacking corps which is eager to improve in 2025.
Starting Linebackers - Dexter Foster, Nikko Taylor, Shamar Meikle
Inside, expect Foster to take a leap this season. On each flank, he'll find support from senior leader Nikko Taylor (25 starts in two seasons), and fellow sophomore Shamar Meikle (10 starts with 10 tackles last season).
If Foster misses time, redshirt senior Raesjon Davis - a transfer from USC - is poised for an expanded role. Davis played in 36 games across four seasons in Los Angeles, but only recorded 31 tackles. Meanwhile, true freshman Bleu Dantzler erupted with four sacks at the Beavers' spring game and could earn snaps at outside linebacker; Dantzler's pass rush prowess drew a mention in our EDGE preview earlier this month.
Reserves
On the outside, the Beavers can bank on experienced defenders like redshirt senior Oluwaseyi Omotosho (30 games across 4 seasons at Oregon State & Wyoming), and redshirt juniors Tyree Blake (14 games in two seasons) & Takari Hickle (eight games in 2023).
Redshirt freshman Will Haverland, a 6'5" converted defensive end from Sheldon HS in Eugene, is still seeking his first Oregon State game reps.
Inside, Foster and Davis will be backed up by redshirt juniors Aiden Sullivan (four games in 2024) and Gyriece Goodman (four games in 2024). Behind them, expect redshirt sophomores Jessaia Moala (played one game at UL Monroe in 2023) and Clive Pond (four games last season).
True freshman Jeremiah Ioane, a 6'2" 220 pound three-star recruit from Nevada, can gain valuable experience in a depth role this fall. In addition, the Beavers linebacking corps includes redshirt senior Makiya Tongue (the son of Oregon State legend and nine-year NFL vet Reggie Tongue), and redshirt junior Kord Shaw (still seeking first game reps).