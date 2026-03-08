2026 Oregon State Spring Football Game Set For April 25
Oregon State has announced that the football program will begin their first spring practices under the direction of new head coach JaMarcus Shephard on Tuesday, March 10. After 15 practices over the course of March and April, the Beavers will play their annual spring game at Reser State on April 25.
In 2026, the Oregon State football program will resume playing a Pac-12 Conference schedule after two years as an independent. 2026 will also be the Beavers' first after athletic director Scott Barnes replaced Trent Bray with former Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard as the program's head coach.
"There's an overwhelming theme in terms of what this program needs and desires - and that is a level of discipline," Shephard said when he was hired by OSU in December. "For all the smiles and all the laughs and who I am, discipline is what has allowed me to be in this space with you right now. I had to discipline myself when growing up. Things around me weren't going in a great direction to provide me with everything that I needed in order to see what my future could be. And so throughout that time, I just knew that I wanted something different. I wanted something special with my life. And that's what coming to Oregon State is. I wanted something different and something special, an opportunity to build. And that's what I think we have here."
Historically, Oregon State's spring games have been free to the public.
Kickoff in that April 25 spring game is scheduled for noon PT. The Beavers play their first game of the regular season on September 5 when Oregon State plays at Houston.
Oregon State Spring Football Practice Schedule
Tuesday, March 10
Wednesday, March 12
Friday, March 14
Wednesday, April 1
Friday, April 3
Tuesday, April 7
Thursday, April 9
Saturday, April 11
Monday, April 13
Wednesday, April 15
Friday, April 17
Spring Game: Saturday, April 25, Noon PT
