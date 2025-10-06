3 Areas Where Oregon State Need a Solution Against Wake Forest
The Oregon State Beavers are off to their worst start since 1991 after their loss to Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. With Oregon State having to now quickly turn their attention towards the 3-2 Wake Forest Demon Deacons who will visit Corvallis next Saturday. With the Beavers 0-6, here is where they can improve going forward.
1. Special Teams Must Improve Under New Special Teams Coach.
The Beavers announced that they have let go of Special Teams coach Jamie Christian, but there must be some form of improvement to the special teams that follows that decision. Special teams once again played a role in a Beavers loss, this time coming in the form of missing a 28-yard field goal in the first half of the 27-23 loss.
We have written about next steps for the Beavers for five weeks, and special teams has been at the forefront of most of them. It is imperative that the Beavers are able to clean up the punting and kicking units going forward and into next year. Oregon State special assistant to the head coach Robb Akey will be handling the special teams unit going forward.
2. Someone Must Step Up In Wake Of Anthony Hankerson’s Drop In Production
The Beaver running back room has been mostly Anthony Hankerson for the entire season. Coach Trent Bray just announced earlier today that Hankerson is dealing with an ankle injury. The ankle injury would explain a drop off in production for the running back, but someone else must be able to step up and provide some production while Hankerson deals with his ankle. Beavs running back Cornell Hatcher Jr may be the answer. Hatcher Jr rushed four times for 17 yards in the loss to App State, logging the second-most carries behind Hankerson.
3. Maalik Murphy Must Do A Better Job Of Protecting The Football
The Beavers quarterback had one of his better games on Saturday against App State, throwing for 358 yards while going 30/45 on the afternoon, but Murphy also tossed two interceptions. Murphy has now thrown seven interceptions in just six games played, and the two he tossed on Saturday in Boone may have been the difference between a loss and Oregon State earning their first win of the 2025 season.