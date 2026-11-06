4 Oregon State Football Players (Not Named Jesse Legree) to Watch Against Texas State

The Beavers will be looking to rebound from their first conference loss when they take on a high-powered Texas State offense at home this Saturday night. With multiple big receiving threats, the entirety of the Oregon State secondary will have to play a big role in this matchup. Additionally, the Bobcats have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season, meaning that there should be a lot of opportunity for a dangerous Beaver passing attack.

Cornell Hatcher Jr. - Running Back

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Cornell Hatcher Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown past Colorado State Rams safety Tre'Shawn Moore (15) and linebacker Jaylen King (27) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore was Oregon State's most efficient ball-carrier against Fresno, averaging 6 yards per carry on nine touches. Hatcher has now run from 118 yards and two touchdowns over the past couple of games. Facing a Texas State squad that allowed a lot of rushing yards last weekend, expect to see a healthy dose of Hatcher this Saturday night in Reser.

Cynai Thomas - Wide Receiver

The true freshman wideout has progressively become a bigger part of the offense as this season has gone on. In the loss last Saturday, he got himself open to make three first-down receptions. Although it may not have been enough to win that contest, it is huge going forward for the Beavers to establish as many receiving threats as possible so that teams can't cheat too much on Jesse Legree. The performance of Adonis McDaniel, an FCS transfer who made his Beaver debut against the Bulldogs, was also quite promising. Look for both of these guys to be an important part of the offense against Texas State.

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DeCorion Temple - Tight End

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end DeCorion Temple (8) runs after the catch against Colorado State Rams safety Dylan Phelps (4) in the first half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what was a rough night in Fresno for the Beavers last week, the Central Michigan transfer tight end was undoubtedly a bright spot. Temple made some big plays in the second half to keep his team in it for a while, and proved that he can be the pass-catching threat OC Mitch Dahlen talked about heading into the season. He finished Halloween night with six receptions for 97 yards. Temple now has had three games of five or more receptions, with all of those performances coming on the road. Combined with Eric Olsen, Oregon State tight ends were massive for the offense last weekend, and it would be huge if they can keep this level of production up.

Gyriece Goodman - Linebacker

Oregon State's Gyriece Goodman practices tackling before the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The senior from De Pete, Wisconsin has been versatile all season long. A phenomenal athlete who has the ability to both drop back into coverage and rush the passer, Goodman has been somewhat of a Swiss Army Knife for Oregon State's defense. He posted a TFL last Saturday, and was effective in stopping the run on quite a few plays, although the Beavers struggled in this area overall.