Mistakes Haunt Oregon State in 38-22 Upset at Fresno State

Entering tonight, Oregon State had won 5 consecutive games. Perhaps even more impressively, the Beavers had not trailed since the final whistle of Week 2.



On Halloween night 2026, those two impressive streaks met a horrifying end, as Fresno State stunned the favored Beavers 38-22. The official box score can be read at this link, and our game recap is below.

On the second play from scrimmage, Beavers' linebacker Gyriece Goodman showed a blitz, then backed out into coverage, forcing an errant throw by Fresno State gunslinger Jayden Mandal. After star back Sailasa Vadrawale III snatched Mandal's pass, the orange & black earned possession deep inside Fresno State territory. Their opening drive finished fruitless, however, as Fresno State's defense forced a 4th and goal from the Bulldogs' 3 yard line. On 4th down, Oregon State star Braden Atkinson found Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton for a leaping touching catch, but the Alabama transfer landed out of bounds.



In the blink of an eye, Fresno State punted back to the orange & black, who started their second drive a yard shy of midfield. Following a delay of game on 4th and short from the Bulldogs' 32 yard line, kicker Caleb Ojeda secured the game's first score with a 54 yard field goal. Fresno State answered with an 8 play, 75 yard drive which featured several impressive runs. On 3rd and 7 from the Beavers' 15 yard line, Mandal escaped a collapsing pocket and sprinted to the goal line pylon. The ensuing touchdown marked Oregon State's first deficit since the final whistle of September 12th's loss to #13 Texas Tech.

The last play of the first quarter saw Atkinson launch downfield to Texas transfer Aaron Butler. When the whistle chirped, Fresno State led 7-3. Oregon State's third drive marched 65 yards in 11 plays, and finished with Ojeda kicking a 28 yard chip shot.



Fresno State furiously counter-punched, as junior running back Bryson Donelson raced 65 yards to paydirt. The run marked Fresno State's longest rush of the year, and alerted the nation towards a tantalizing upset bid. Oregon State frustrations swelled during the next drive, with Atkinson ignoring wide open playmaker Jesse Legree up the seam. Later, an errant throw on third down was bailed out by a roughing penalty. After an incomplete pass on 3rd and goal - intended for Butler and swatted away by Bulldogs' defensive back Kiontre Harris - the Beavers settled for another Ojeda field goal.

The two-minute timeout preceded the half's biggest play. On 3rd and 5 from the Beavers' 26 yard line, Fresno State wideout Josiah Freeman beat Oregon State corner Isaiah Houi in man coverage up the sideline. After catching Mandal's end zone strike, Freeman surged the Bulldogs ahead by two possessions, 21-9.



Despite a late Oregon State rally - highlighted by DeCorion Temple's 4 catches for 59 yards - the Beavers' last drive of the half suffered a familiar fate. Like the four red zone trips that preceded it, the Beavers finished short of the end zone. This time, Fresno State edge rusher Dylan Hampsten pried the pigskin free from Atkinson, and defensive tackle Mordecai Hines recovered with :12 left. Following a Mandal kneel, the home team took a 21-9 halftime lead into the locker room.

Halfway through, Oregon State's stat line implied a case of bye week blues. The Beavers' outstanding sophomore passer Braden Atkinson achieved a middling 14/27 passes (52%) for 156 yards and no scores. His star wideout Jesse Legree hauled 5 grabs for 50 yards, but took several violent hits, and stayed out of the end zone. The ground attack showed promise, with Cornell Hatcher Jr. notching 48 yards on 8 carries and starting back AJ Newberry racking up 30 yards on 3 carries. Penalties, incompletions, and turnovers impacted every Oregon State drive, denying them further opportunities. In stark contrast, Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal only threw 5 passes, but completed 4 of those throws for 47 yards and a touchdown. Fresno State's run game excelled: Bryson Donelson ran 9 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Rayshon Luke added 37 yards on 4 touches, and Mandal managed 32 yards and another score on 4 runs.

After their offense punted the ball away to begin the second half, Oregon State's defense desperately needed a stop. On 2nd and 11, defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre dialed up a house blitz, leaving Bulldogs' wide receiver Jahlil McClain wide open downfield. 48 yards later, the home team found itself in the red zone. Fresno State capped off their relatively short, quick 6 play drive with a Manaki Watanabe 30 yard field goal. When the clock flashed exactly 10:00 remaining in the 3rd quarter, Oregon State trailed 24-9.



Oregon State's comeback bid took a nosedive on the next play from scrimmage. On 1st and 10 from their own 19, the Beavers' signal caller Atkinson dropped back to pass, but ferocious pressure popped the football out, and Fresno State recovered. The Bulldogs soon extended their lead thanks to Mandal's second touchdown run of the night.

Less than three minutes later, the Beavers secured a lifeline, racing 75 yards in 7 plays. After Cornell Hatcher Jr. punched in Oregon State's first score of the night, the favorites found themselves within two possessions of their hosts. With 4:46 remaining in the third quarter, Oregon State trailed 31-16.



Fresno State lunged a knife into Beaver Nation's hearts on their next drive. On a crucial 3rd and 5 from their own 29, tight end Jake Appleget escaped into the flat, and then juked safety Jaheim Patterson on an explosive 31 yard catch. Firmly in field goal range, the Bulldogs sealed the deal with Mandal's screen pass to Freeman, who raced past a swarm of blitzing defenders for his second touchdown of the night.

Late in the third quarter, a hooked field goal gave Oregon State slim hope for a comeback, but the Bulldogs forced back-to-back turnovers on downs. In the game's final moments, tight end Eric Olsen lured in Atkinson's first touchdown pass of the night. An incomplete pass on the two-point conversion slashed the deficit to 16.



At the final whistle, Fresno State earned an impressive 38-22 victory, behind strong performances in the trenches: the Bulldogs run game gained 191 rushing yards, while their defense forced 5 sacks and 2 fumbles. Notably, Oregon State sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson finished with a season-low 56% completion percentage (33/59 for 373 yards and 1 touchdown) and freshman phenom Jesse Legree managed a season-low 70 yards on 7 catches. The contest marked Legree's first game without eclipsing 100 receiving yards, and it was also his first game without a touchdown.

The loss ended Oregon State's 5 game win streak (5-3 overall), and marked the Beavers first loss in Pac-12 play this season (3-1). Fascinatingly, Halloween fright extended far beyond Fresno's Valley Children's Stadium; in a Pac-12 After Dark classic, Oregon State's next opponent Texas State battled #20 Boise State to the wire. When the dust settled, the heavily-favored Broncos escaped 46-45.



Next Saturday, the high-flying Bobcats head to Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7:30 PM PST on The CW.