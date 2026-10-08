4 Oregon State Football Players to Watch Against San Diego State

Every week it seems like Jamarcus Shephard's team adds more names to watch out for. Nine different guys caught a pass from Atkinson in last Saturday's blowout win, and 18 different players made a tackle on defense. All of this depth across various position groups is crucial, and it should help the Beavers again as they go for their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon.

Gyriece Goodman - Linebacker

Oregon State's Gyriece Goodman practices tackling before the Oregon State Spring Game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The senior from the state of Wisconsin has been a big storyline on this Beaver defense. After not seeing the field at all in 2025, the coaching staff decided it was time for him to undergo a position change, and the returns on that decision couldn't have been better so far. Goodman turned a lot of heads after a strong performance against Texas Tech, and mind you this was in just his second game at the linebacker position. Over the last two contests Goodman has tallied ten solo tackles and a sack, demonstrating that he can cover a lot of ground and chase down plays. Overall, he has helped add both depth and speed to OSU's front seven, which could be important against an Aztec team that is very much a running ball club.

DeCorion Temple - Tight End

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end DeCorion Temple (8) catches the ball in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight ends have been tremendous for OSU over the past few weeks. After a five-catch performance against UTEP, FCS transfer Eric Olsen hauled in nine passes for 65 yards last Saturday in the route of Colorado State. However, Olsen hasn't been the only big contributor for Mitch Dahlen at this position.



Central Michigan transfer DeCorion Temple, whom the coaching staff consistently praised during fall camp, has had at least two receptions in every game so far in 2026, and that includes a touchdown reception against Montana. Last Saturday in Fort Collins, Temple had his best game thus far in a Beaver uniform, with five catches for 69 yards.

Cornell Hatcher - Running Back

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Cornell Hatcher Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown past Colorado State Rams safety Tre'Shawn Moore (15) and linebacker Jaylen King (27) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After seeing minimal action the prior week at UTEP, Cornell Hatcher was highly efficient in the win over Colorado State. Though he only took half the amount of carries that Newberry did, Hatcher ran for 51 yards on seven touches, including an 11-yard TD scamper to start the fourth quarter.



As I've talked about a lot this season, it is important for an offense to have multiple weapons in the halfback rotation. He might not be the Beavers' every-down back this season, but Hatcher should continue to make a significant impact in these coming weeks.

Aaron Butler - Wide Receiver

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Aaron Butler (0) runs the ball in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He may not be Oregon State's primary receiving threat, but coach Dahlen keeps finding ways to get the ball into the Texas transfer's hands. Butler made a huge play when the game was tied at 14 last week, taking an end-around 30 yards to the house and restoring Oregon State's lead. Over the last three games, Butler has caught 7 passes for 114 yards and a TD.