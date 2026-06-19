Oregon State Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers

David Wells and Taz Reddicks both hit the portal, which was unfortunate but not surprising given the coaching change. However, the Oregon State Beavers have brought in some very talented transfers at this position group, and they also have a lot of younger guys who will be looking to break out in their sophomore seasons.

It could be a crowded field at wide receiver heading into fall camp.

Should Start

Aaron Butler- Texas Transfer, Sophomore

The former four-star recruit is a huge addition to this Oregon State offense. Praising Butler for his instincts and physicality, 247Sports scout Greg Biggens noted that he could end up as either a DB or WR at the college level, and "possesses great short-area quickness." This is the type of guy the Beavers will need in 2026 to step up and play to their full potential. If so, Butler could be a phenomenal weapon.

Xayvion Noland- UTRGV Transfer, Junior

Though he has yet to play at the FBS level, Xayvion is the most experienced collegiate receiver on OSU's roster. A speedster with good play-making abilities, Noland racked up 776 yards and caught seven touchdowns last year with the UTRGV Vaqueros. His smaller size may limit what different sets he can line up in, but Xayvion's deep-ball capabilities should help open up the entire Beaver offense.

Likely to make the two-deep

Eddie Freauff- Redshirt Sophomore

The Prineville, OR native will be looking to break out this fall after a disastrous passing game from 2025 held every wideout on the team back. He did show flashes of what he can do, with a TD reception against Fresno State and 12 total catches on the season. It's unknown where exactly he stands with multiple transfers in the mix, but Freauff could provide a great option with his speed off the line of scrimmage and a 6'4" frame.

Aeryn Hampton- Alabama Transfer, Sophomore

Another marquee transfer in this position group, Hampton comes over from Alabama with coach Shephard. Like Butler, Hampton was highly-recruited out of high school, putting up over 1,000 receiving yards and 13 TDs in his junior season at Dangerfield High School. 247Sports scout Gabe Brooks praised Aeryn's run-after-the-catch abilities, and also his efficiency in short yardage situations. He was playing behind a lot of very good receivers with the Crimson Tide, and he will be looking to showcase his skills now in a Group of Six conference.

Malachi Durant- Redshirt Sophomore

A four-star recruit who saw action in 11 games last season, the Beavers have high hopes for the 6'2" wideout from the state of Washington. Initially committed to Oregon, Durant has been described as a natural pass-catcher with the ability to excel on all different sorts of routes. He was unstoppable in his senior season at Graham Kapowsin in Seattle (with 20 TD receptions), and Durant has probably one of the highest upsides of anyone on this Oregon State roster. Regardless of who ends up starting at QB, Durant is the type of skill position player that has the ability to dramatically impact games.

Also in the Mix

Karson Boschma- Senior

The local man from Tigard played in all 12 games last season, and caught a touchdown in the loss at Texas Tech. He had a successful two seasons at the JUCO level before transferring to Oregon State, and possesses good experience at the college level. Don't be surprised if the Beaver find a way to utilize Boschma this season, even if he doesn't end up starting a lot of games.