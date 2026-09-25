4 Oregon State Football Players To Watch Against UTEP

The Oregon State Beavers flashed their depth last Saturday night, getting a bunch of different guys involved in their 52-17 win over Montana. Head coach JaMarcus Shephard likes to get everyone involved offensively, and they certainly did that, with their QBs finding a total of nine different targets against the Grizzlies. There are a lot of players to look for on both sides of the ball, but here are four guys to keep an eye on this Saturday in El Paso.

Tre Garrison - Running Back

It's difficult to know how much we can take away from the second half of a blowout. That being said, the true freshman from New Orleans was impressive on his 14 touches last Saturday night. In the press conference immediately following the game, head coach JaMarcus Shephard praised Garrison's willingness to drop his shoulder and embrace hard contact. Again, it's tough to know whether this will shake up the halfback rotation in any way going forward. But the amount of playing time he got last Saturday could indicate that Garrison has risen into the mix.

Aeryn Hampton - Wide Receiver

The Alabama transfer has proven to be an efficient target so far for Braden Atkinson. Through the first three games, Hampton is second on the team in receptions with 14. In last weekend's route of Montana, the sophomore finished with 94 receiving yards and a touchdown. He held offers from elite programs including Alabama, Texas and Michigan out of high school, and is proving to be a crucial offensive player for the Beavers as only a sophomore. A good chunk of Hampton's receptions have gone for first downs, and his role should only continue to grow as Jesse Legree draws double teams.

Drake Vickers - Safety

The coaching staff noted that the senior DB had made significant strides during the offseason, and it sure looks that way judging by the first few games of 2026. Vickers displayed good ability to tackle in space last Saturday against the Grizz, garnering five solo tackles and assisting on three more. Against a UTEP football team that is very much a run-first offense, his ability to hunt down the ball-carrier should play a big factor.

AJ Newberry - Running Back

Aj Newberry permet à Oregon State de revenir à 6 points de Houston ! pic.twitter.com/3FgMUAXhqh — The Trick Play - NCAA/CFB (@TheTrickPlayFR) September 5, 2026

Oregon State's offensive line was outmatched in their first two games against Houston and Texas Tech, and this likely contributed to Newberry's quiet showings in each of those contests. Last weekend when given more of a push up-front, the senior Vandy transfer was highly efficient, rushing for 45 yards on seven carries and also making numerous first-down receptions out of the backfield. Now that he has proven to be a multi-tooled back, Newberry expands the play-calling options for Mitch Dahlen's offense. Look for him to have another big game this Saturday night against the Miners.