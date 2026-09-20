Oregon State Routs Montana 52-17 for First Win of Season

Late into the night of September 19th, the 2026 Oregon State Beavers accomplished several milestones.



A record-setting performance by sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson propelled Oregon State to a blowout win, beating the Montana Grizzlies by a final score of 52-17. The win is Oregon State's first of the year, and it marks the first ever victory for head coach JaMarcus Shephard.



The official box score can be read at this link, while the rest of this piece features our complete game recap.

Following a Montana three-and-out, Oregon State suffered one of their own. On 4th and long, the Beavers brought substitutions out onto the field, then audibled into a shotgun formation, and Braden Atkinson scanned the defense. After Atkinson delivered a thunderous clap, Van Wells snapped the ball to the sophomore gunslinger, who found tailback AJ Newberry wide open down the right sideline. Forty yards later, the Beavers were in the red zone. One play later, Atkinson found tight end Eric Olsen on a seam route for a 19 yard touchdown.

On the next Montana drive, the Grizzlies tried to match Oregon State's aggression with a fourth down conversion of their own.



Facing 4th and 4 on Oregon State's 33 yard line, junior wideout Brooks Davis - Montana's leading pass catcher entering the night - faced single coverage on the right sideline. FCS All-American quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat found him streaking towards the pylons, but Davis could not secure the catch.

For the thousands of fans at Reser Stadium, Oregon State's second drive must have felt like a breath of fresh air. An offensive line that struggled in the trenches through two weeks - averaging just 40.5 rushing yards per game - flashed physicality. After a 21 yard burst off tackle by Newberry, Atkinson took advantage of a clean pocket, finding Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton for the Alabama transfer's first Oregon State touchdown catch.

Following a Montana field goal, Oregon State's next touchdown drive featured the breakout stars of their 2026 season: the sophomore passer Atkinson, and true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree. On 3rd and 6 from Montana's 23 yard line, Atkinson scrambled free from pressure before firing a missile across his body to the Baltimore native. With the ball in Legree's grasps, and the freshman's cleats in the end zone, Oregon State led 21-3 with 8:42 till halftime.



Minutes later, the Beavers tacked on another touchdown. Launched deep into Montana territory by a Xayvion Noland 29 yard punt return, Oregon State moved 33 yards in 8 plays, capped off by a redemption story: a week after DeCorion Temple committed a gamechanging pass interference penalty, the transfer tight end pinballed off tacklers for an 11 yard touchdown catch.

Before halftime, Oregon State tacked onto their lead. On 2nd and 1 shy of midfield, a clean pocket helped Atkinson find Hampton 28 yards down the sideline. A precise passing attack brought the offense to the goal line, and Atkinson snuck up the middle for his fifth touchdown of the night. Halfway home, Oregon State held a commanding 35-3 advantage.



Atkinson's five scores set an Oregon State record for the most touchdowns by a quarterback in one half. Not content, the young gunslinger hastily added another end zone trip to his tally in the third quarter. With a lob down the right sideline - and an impressive snare by Texas transfer Aaron Butler - Atkinson notched his sixth touchdown of the night, tying Sean Mannion's Oregon State record for the most touchdowns in one game.

When the Beavers' offense returned to the field, Atkinson and Legree did not join them. Up 42-3 early in the third quarter, the orange & black attack could comfortably rely upon Western Michigan transfer quarterback Brady Jones, and a bevvy of young wide receivers hungry for playing time.



Montana reached the end zone late in third quarter, and trailed Oregon State 42-10 with fifteen minutes left in regulation.

Before the quarter ended, the Beavers made another quarterback change, with former starter Maalik Murphy leading the offense. Murphy's first drive ended with a Cornell Hatcher Jr. 14 yard touchdown run, lifting Oregon State up 49-10 with 11:26 remaining in the ballgame.



One more Montana touchdown drive, followed by the return of Jones at quarterback - who led a field goal drive - helped this game reach its final score. The first win of the JaMarcus Shephard era saw Oregon State thrash their opponents, 52-17.

Following the final whistle, several Oregon State records were altered. Braden Atkinson's 5 first half touchdowns - 4 passing, 1 rushing - became a new program high, and his 6 touchdowns on the night tied Oregon State legend Sean Mannion for the most in one game. Not to be outdone, the Beavers' young playmaker Legree eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the third consecutive game, and true freshman defensive back Kai Wheaton earned his first collegiate interception in the game's final moments.



The win lifts Oregon State's record to 1-2 this season, with one final game before the restored Pac-12 Conference begins in earnest. Next Saturday night, the Beavers battle the UTEP Miners. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM PST. The game will stream on MW+, and a radio broadcast can be heard statewide across the Beavers Sports Network.