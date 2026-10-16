4 Oregon State Football Players to Watch Against Washington State

The Beavers got all sorts of guys involved in last week's blowout win, and they have flashed their depth everywhere during this dominant four-game stretch. Who knows what players might emerge for Oregon State when they take on the Cougars this Saturday?

Kourdey Glass - Halfback

The California native has largely taken a backseat in the halfback room so far this year to guys like Newberry and Hatcher. However, the sophomore took advantage of the opportunities that he got last weekend in the blowout of SDSU. Glass averaged 5 yards per carry of ten touches, and also caught a couple of passes on check downs. Glass was somewhat of a breakout player for OSU back in the spring game, and the coaching staff could feel more comfortable throwing him into the mix as he continues to gain live reps. Whether or not it ends up being a close game this Saturday at Reser, Glass could be a solid option to use off the bench for a change of pace at the position, and to give Newberry a rest.

Jabari Odoemenem - Linebacker

Coach Shephard stated that the coaching staff heavily challenged the talented Duquesne transfer throughout practice last week. He responded. The junior linebacker led the Beavers in total tackles last game, and he also intercepted a pass. Odoemenem is a smart player who has great instincts against the run, and is also good at recognizing route development and dropping back into coverage.

Braden Atkinson - QB

Need I say more? The sophomore signal-caller has been breaking all sorts of records in the first half of this season. He and Legree(who is on the Heisman radar) are one of the best duos in college football. Additionally, Atkinson is also spreading it around to a plethora of other receiving targets. Last weekend against San Diego State, he threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns. While his rhythm will be difficult to break, Oregon State's passing attack could face more resistance this Saturday against Washington State, who has been solid on defense over the last few weeks.

Jake Reichle - Fullback

A backup for most of his Oregon State career, the senior fullback has been contributing in every way he can for this 4-2 football team. Last weekend in the first half, coach Shephard experimented with having Reichle take direct snaps out of the wildcat, and he busted out consecutive 7-yard gains. The Lake Oswego product has an effective straight-downhill running style that could be effective in short-yardage situations.