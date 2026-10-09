Oregon State WR Jesse Legree Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Earlier this week, Oregon State true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree was named to the midseason watch list for one of the most prestigious honors in college football: the Biletnikoff Award.



The award is presented annually to the best wide receiver in college football, as voted upon by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation and their national selection committee consisting of over six hundred journalists, commentators, broadcasters, and former players.

Thrust into the Beavers’ starting lineup after veteran wideout Eddie Freauff suffered an injury late in fall camp, Legree took full advantage of his opportunity. Through 5 weeks, Legree has 28 catches, 741 receiving yards (averaging a whopping 26.5 yards per catch), and 9 touchdowns. Currently, Oregon State's breakout star has the second highest receiving yardage in America behind future first round pick Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State. Legree and Smith are tied with 9 touchdowns to lead all receivers nationwide.



Before donning the orange & black, the Maryland three-star recruit played defensive back and wide receiver for national powerhouse Saint Frances Academy in his hometown of Baltimore. As a senior, Legree racked up 721 all-purpose yards, 6 touchdown catches, and 4 interceptions. Shortly after JaMarcus Shephard was hired at Oregon State, Legree committed to the program.

In just his second collegiate game – September 12th versus Texas Tech – Legree hauled

8 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. His gaudy numbers were the most by a freshman in a Division I game since current Kansas City Chiefs starting wideout and former Texas Longhorn Xavier Worthy racked up 261 receiving yards against Oklahoma in 2021. On the eve of his 6th game this season, the Baltimore native has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in every game so far, tying Brandin Cooks and Mike Haas for the longest streak in school history.

The namesake of the award, Fred Biletnikoff, was a consensus All-American at Florida

State after leading the nation in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as a senior. In the pros, Biletnikoff played for the Oakland Raiders alongside speedster Cliff Branch in Al Davis’ famed vertical offense. When Biletnikoff began his final playing season in 1978, he was the National Football League’s active leader in career receiving yards. Upon his retirement, he was the league’s all-time leader in postseason receptions (70), receiving yards (1,167), and receiving touchdowns (10), across 19 pre-merger AFL and post-merger NFL postseason games. After retiring, Biletnikoff became a wide receivers coach, most notably coaching for his beloved Raiders from 1989-2007. In 1988, he was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 1991, he was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame.



Legree and his Beavers teammates battle San Diego State tomorrow, with kickoff slated

for 3 PM PST on USA Network.





