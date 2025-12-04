OPINION: JaMarcus Shephard was Oregon State's First Choice, and the Right Choice

A week ago - after former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst backed out, North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek signed a lucrative extension, Jim L. Mora agreed to take the reins at Colorado State, and Montana State head coach Brent Vigen elected to stay in Bozeman - fans across Beaver Nation wondered who would lead their program. I wondered too.



Now that the dust has settled - JaMarcus Shephard is the head coach of the Oregon State Beavers' football program - I owe an apology to Scott Barnes and his search committee.



They got their guy. I now believe he was their first choice all along, and I'll offer three reasons why.

Shephard satisfied Oregon State's top priority: a strong character

I have previously written about the off-field failings of the Trent Bray era: student-athletes were arrested following domestic violence allegations, or caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Both the Oregon State campus & Corvallis community lost trust in its football team. Enter JaMarcus Shephard. "As we moved forward through the process and narrowed down to JaMarcus," explained Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes in yesterday's press conference, "I made several calls to friends and colleagues in the industry...and as I talked to them about JaMarcus, they leaned in hard on the person he was rather than the accomplishments he had."



Barnes later shared a letter he received from Shephard's middle school PE teacher, Joan Augenbaugh: "I want to reach out and congratulate you on the hiring of one of the most amazing students I've ever had in my thirty-three years of teaching. I had JaMarcus when I first started my teaching career. He has that joy about him, always the smile. I am happy, so happy for him, he has always worked so hard for everything he has and everything he has achieved. "



For her part, Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy appeared similarly spirited by the hire. Only months removed from Oregon State's associated student body prodding her about Trent Bray's no-comment comment on troubled cornerback Exodus Ayers, she told the assembled crowd how excited she was for next September's home opener. She's not even a football fan!



I believe Shephard - who used his time yesterday to emphasize the importance of academic excellence & embracing Oregon State's campus culture - has the bona fides to clean up a wayward program.

Shephard satisfied Oregon State's second-highest priority: a skilled recruiter

Fired Oregon State head coach Trent Bray had a glaring weakness: recruiting. Back in May, Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell - arguably the best prep in the Beaver State - wanted to visit other schools. Instead of acquiescing, Oregon State forced his hand, scrubbing a scholarship offer and previously scheduled official visit. Bell signed with Utah earlier today.



A similar story played out with California corner Donovan Dunmore, an Oregon State commit who crossed Bray's invisible line after an official visit to Wisconsin earlier this season. Today, Dunmore marked his commitment to Camp Randall in ink.



Bell, Dunmore, and Fresno four-star quarterback Deagan Rose highlight a hit parade of 7 different de-commitments from Oregon State's signing class. Now, consider JaMarcus Shephard. At blue-chip Alabama the past two seasons, and a Washington program that reached the College Football Playoff national championship game two years ago, he worked tirelessly to build relationships with players. His head coach Kalen DeBoer explained this week that "He’s a guy that pours everything into this program, and he’s poured everything into me. It’s something that our players know and feel, known Shep since really 2014, and you can’t help but be excited for someone who gets to run their own program."



Shephard played a part in building two of the sport's best teams. Now he'll pitch talented student-athletes on spending their Saturdays at Reser Stadium.

For added measure, Shephard flashes incredible charisma

Trent Bray struggled in front of the microphones. I'm reminded of a difficult exchange with OregonLive.com columnist Bill Oram, who - in a moment of frustration - asked the head coach point blank "Do you still believe you're the right coach to lead this program?"



Oram, for his part, borrowed the microphone during the question/answer session that capped yesterday's presser. When he spoke, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes scowled. Flanked beside Barnes' left shoulder, JaMarcus Shephard quite literally turned his other cheek, then smiled, and eagerly listened to what the once-confrontational columnist had to say. Oregon State's new head coach has a way with people: his portion of the press conference ran for nearly an hour, and included heartfelt thanks addressed by name to his daughters, wife, and son, plus a platoon of Oregon State alumni, boosters, and decision-makers in attendance. After addressing so many questions that Oregon State assistant athletic director Hank Hager cut him off - Shephard walked off to the side and huddled up a private media scrum for even more questions.



Years ago, I remember interviewing the recently fired Jonathan Smith before a fundraising event at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford. As soon as the mic stopped recording, Jonathan sprinted away to go play some holes. I don't blame him - the view of the Siskiyou Mountains helps shape one of the prettiest courses in America - but the contrast between Shephard and his predeccesors is stark. After media members were finally finished with their questions yesterday, JaMarcus Shephard stayed behind for hugs & handshakes.

Like I said on BlueSky yesterday: Beaver Nation, you got your guy. Sorry it took me so long to figure out.