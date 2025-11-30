Alabama Assistants Reportedly Joining JaMarcus Shephard at Oregon State
Oregon State football announced the hire of new head coach JaMarcus Shephard on Friday and are set to introduce the former Alabama co-offensive coordinator in a press conference on Tuesday at noon PT.
Per reporting from Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian, several other members of Kalen Deboer's staff at Alabama will be following Shephard to Corvallis.
Eron Hodges will reportedly assume the role of Oregon State's general manager after previously serving as the Crimson Tide's associate director of player personnel for the last two seasons. Prior to Alabama, Hodges had stints in recruiting and player personnel at TCU, Louisville, Texas Tech, Purdue, and Ohio State.
Mitch Dahlen is reportedly set to tbe the Beavers' next offensive coordinator, with a co-offensive coordinator hire likely. Dahlen, an Oregon native and son of former Oregon State football player Chris Dahlen, was previously Alabama's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He previously was Deboer's quarterbacks coach at Washington and Fresno State
Former Oregon State graduate assistant Torrey Gill is reportedly set to rejoin the staff as an the wide receivers coach. He was a graduate assistant at Alabama for the last two seasons. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Corvallis coaching wide receivers and running backs.
The Beavers recently completed a 2-10 campaign, firing head coach Trent Bray halfway through the season and operating under Robb Akey for the remainder of the campaign.