Beaver Gymnastics Will Host NCAA Regional in 2026 in Addition To 5 Home Meets
Oregon State's Gill Coliseum will be one of four host sites for the 2026 NCAA Regional Championships in women's gymnastics.
The Beaver gymnastics program announced dates and times for each of their competitions in Corvallis for the 2025-2026 season.
On December 19, the Beavers will hold an intrasquad competition, the annual Orange and Black Meet, at 7 p.m. OSU will start the regular season with two road meets, then host their first home meet of the season on January 16, welcoming the Sacramento State Hornets at 7 p.m.
On January 25, Utah State will come to town for a 1 p.m. meet. On February 14, Southern Utah, a future Pac-12 affiliate member in gymnastics, at 2 p.m.
Familiar foe Stanford comes to town on February 27 for a 7 p.m. competition. On March 14, the Denver Pioneers will be the last team the Beavers will host in regular season meet for the year. That meet will begin at 2 p.m.
On April 1-5, Orego State will host a regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The other host sites for 2026 regionals will be LSU, Kentucky, and Arizona State.
Oregon State will compete independent of a conference again for 2025-2026. For the 2026-2027 season, the Pac-12 will relaunch with four members competing in women's gymnastics: Oregon State, Utah State, Boise State, and Southern Utah.
In 2025, Oregon State finished fourth at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final with a team score of 196.875. All-American Jade Carey advanced to the NCAA Championships and finished fourth in All-Around. Carey recently joined head coach Tanya Chaplin's staff as a student assistant.
Oregon State Gymnastics' 2026 Home Schedule
Dec. 19: Orange & Black Meet – 7 p.m.
Jan. 16: Sacramento State – 7 p.m.
Jan. 25: Utah State – 1 p.m.
Feb. 14: Southern Utah – 2 p.m.
Feb. 27: Stanford – 7 p.m.
March 14: Denver – 2 p.m.
April 1-5: NCAA Regional
