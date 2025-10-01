Oregon State Beavers On SI

Best Bets: Oregon State Football @ Appalachian State - Spread, Point Total, Props

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Taz Reddicks hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Taz Reddicks hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon State have started the season 0-5 and find themselves searching internally for answers. They'll have plenty of time to ponder on the plane ride across the country to face Appalachian State in the Beavers' first game inside the state of North Carolina in over 80 years.

The Beavers desperately need a win, but enter this game as slight underdogs to the host Mountaineers.

For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.

Spread: Oregon State +1.5 (-105), Appalachian State -1.5 (-115) Point Total: O/U 53.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: Oregon State (+105), Appalachian State -126

Oregon State Total Points: Over 26.5 (-118), Under 26.5 (-112)

Appalachian State Total Points: Over 27.5 (-114), Under 27.5 (-114)

First Half Winner: Oregon State (+104), Appalachian State (-128)

First Half Spread: Oregon State +1.5 (-124), Appalachian State -1.5 (+102)

First Half Point Total: Over 27.5 (+104), Under 27.5 (-128)

Team to Score 50 Points: Appalachian State (+1700), Oregon State (+2200)

To Score Every Quarter: Oregon State - Yes (+200), Oregon State - No (-265), Appalachian State - Yes (+164), Appalachian State - No (-215)

Parlay - Oregon State To Win & Under 54.5 Points: +260

Parlay - Oregon State To Win & Over 54.5 Points: +340

Parlay - Appalachin State To Win & Over 54.5 Points: +240

Parlay - Appalachian State To Win & Under 54.5 Points: +240

Published
