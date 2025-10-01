Best Bets: Oregon State Football @ Appalachian State - Spread, Point Total, Props
Oregon State have started the season 0-5 and find themselves searching internally for answers. They'll have plenty of time to ponder on the plane ride across the country to face Appalachian State in the Beavers' first game inside the state of North Carolina in over 80 years.
The Beavers desperately need a win, but enter this game as slight underdogs to the host Mountaineers.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
MORE: State of the Beavs: Why Is This Happening? - What Fits, What Doesn't For OSU Football
Spread: Oregon State +1.5 (-105), Appalachian State -1.5 (-115) Point Total: O/U 53.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: Oregon State (+105), Appalachian State -126
Oregon State Total Points: Over 26.5 (-118), Under 26.5 (-112)
Appalachian State Total Points: Over 27.5 (-114), Under 27.5 (-114)
First Half Winner: Oregon State (+104), Appalachian State (-128)
First Half Spread: Oregon State +1.5 (-124), Appalachian State -1.5 (+102)
First Half Point Total: Over 27.5 (+104), Under 27.5 (-128)
MORE: Nahshon Wright's Increased Role With Bears Highlights Week Four For NFL Beavers
Team to Score 50 Points: Appalachian State (+1700), Oregon State (+2200)
To Score Every Quarter: Oregon State - Yes (+200), Oregon State - No (-265), Appalachian State - Yes (+164), Appalachian State - No (-215)
Parlay - Oregon State To Win & Under 54.5 Points: +260
Parlay - Oregon State To Win & Over 54.5 Points: +340
Parlay - Appalachin State To Win & Over 54.5 Points: +240
Parlay - Appalachian State To Win & Under 54.5 Points: +240
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.