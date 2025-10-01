State of the Beavs: Why Is This Happening? - What Fits, What Doesn't For OSU Football
Oregon State football are 0-5 and while they don't have anymore ranked opponents on the schedule, things still aren't clicking the way that everybody with a stake in the program hoped. But The Beavers dropped another contest to Houston this past Friday, with the extra sting of overtime. They'll make a cross-country trip to North Carolina this week to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in search of that first win.
Just why can't Oregon State football seem to make the right adjustments? What do Trent Bray and Ryan Gunderson have to say about it? Perhaps more importantly, what does your host Matt Bagley have to say about it? Join the conversation this week on a new episode of State of the Beavs.
Go Beavs.
