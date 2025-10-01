Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Why Is This Happening? - What Fits, What Doesn't For OSU Football

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) punts the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) punts the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State football are 0-5 and while they don't have anymore ranked opponents on the schedule, things still aren't clicking the way that everybody with a stake in the program hoped. But The Beavers dropped another contest to Houston this past Friday, with the extra sting of overtime. They'll make a cross-country trip to North Carolina this week to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in search of that first win.

Just why can't Oregon State football seem to make the right adjustments? What do Trent Bray and Ryan Gunderson have to say about it? Perhaps more importantly, what does your host Matt Bagley have to say about it? Join the conversation this week on a new episode of State of the Beavs.

Go Beavs.

MORE: Nahshon Wright's Increased Role With Bears Highlights Week Four For NFL Beavers

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football