Brandin Cooks Season-Highs Highlight Former Oregon State Players In Week 17 NFL Games
The NFL just wrapped up their penultimate week of the regular season and with it, many former Oregon State Beavers were on display. Here is how some former fan favorites at Oregon State fared in week 17 of the National Football League.
Brandin Cooks
The Former Oregon State wideout had his best day of his season so far as he hauled in four catches on six targets for 101 yards. Cooks was able to consistently create separations and put himself in a position where Bills quarterback Josh Allen could find him. Cooks will have an opportunity to perform in the playoffs as well, as the Bills have clinched a spot.
Luke Musgrave
The Former Oregon State tight end recorded no catches on no targets in the Packers loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Musgrave has not been able to fill the void left by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft and a change of scenery this offseason might be best for Musgrave’s career.
Johnny Hekker
The former Oregon State Punter was in action on three separate occasions in the Titans loss to the Saints. Hekker punted three times for an average of 50.3 yards, which is nearly four yards more than his average all season. Hekker is tied for 23rd in the NFL for punting average at 46.7 yards per punt.
Jordan Poyer
Poyer was inactive in the Bills loss against the Eagles. It was the first game this season that Poyer had missed after suffering an injury late in the second half in the Bills loss to the Cleveland Browns. Poyer is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets, and with the division title out of the question for Buffalo, Power may sit anyways out of precaution.
Nahshon Wright
The former Oregon State defensive back recorded six solo tackles in the Bears loss to the 49ers in Santa Clara. The six solo tackles for Wright were tied for the most he's recorded in a single game this season, with the last occurrence coming on October 26 at Baltimore. Wright is still tied for second in the league for interceptions, with five.
Beavs on Practice Squads: Jermar Jefferson (Cardinals), Joshua Gray (Falcons), Gerad Lichtenhan (Ravens), Jaden Robinson (Broncos), Kyle Peko (Chargers)
Check back next week for a primer on Beavers in the playoffs.
