Brandin Cooks Season-Highs Highlight Former Oregon State Players In Week 17 NFL Games

The NFL just wrapped up their penultimate week of the regular season and with it, many former Oregon State Beavers were on display. Here is how some former fan favorites at Oregon State fared in week 17 of the National Football League.

Brandin Cooks

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Former Oregon State wideout had his best day of his season so far as he hauled in four catches on six targets for 101 yards. Cooks was able to consistently create separations and put himself in a position where Bills quarterback Josh Allen could find him. Cooks will have an opportunity to perform in the playoffs as well, as the Bills have clinched a spot.

Luke Musgrave

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) makes catch during the third quarter of their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Former Oregon State tight end recorded no catches on no targets in the Packers loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Musgrave has not been able to fill the void left by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft and a change of scenery this offseason might be best for Musgrave’s career.

Johnny Hekker

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans punter Johnny Hekker (3) punts the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The former Oregon State Punter was in action on three separate occasions in the Titans loss to the Saints. Hekker punted three times for an average of 50.3 yards, which is nearly four yards more than his average all season. Hekker is tied for 23rd in the NFL for punting average at 46.7 yards per punt.

Jordan Poyer

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is broght down after a catch by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Poyer was inactive in the Bills loss against the Eagles. It was the first game this season that Poyer had missed after suffering an injury late in the second half in the Bills loss to the Cleveland Browns. Poyer is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets, and with the division title out of the question for Buffalo, Power may sit anyways out of precaution.

Nahshon Wright

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The former Oregon State defensive back recorded six solo tackles in the Bears loss to the 49ers in Santa Clara. The six solo tackles for Wright were tied for the most he's recorded in a single game this season, with the last occurrence coming on October 26 at Baltimore. Wright is still tied for second in the league for interceptions, with five.

Beavs on Practice Squads: Jermar Jefferson (Cardinals), Joshua Gray (Falcons), Gerad Lichtenhan (Ravens), Jaden Robinson (Broncos), Kyle Peko (Chargers)

Check back next week for a primer on Beavers in the playoffs.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI