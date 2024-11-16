BREAKING: Oregon State Starting QB Ben Gulbranson OUT at Air Force with Undisclosed Injury
As the Oregon State Beavers begin their matchup with the Air Force Falcons in Colorado Springs, multiple outlets report that starting quarterback Ben Gulbranson did not make the trip due to an undisclosed injury.
Gevani McCoy is expected to step back into the starting role in Gulbranson's absence.
Gulbranson replaced McCoy in the loss against Cal, then took over the starting role against the San Jose State Spartans.
Last week against San Jose State, Gulbranson completed 24 of 37 passes for 292 yards while also throwing two interceptions. Gulbranson has thrown for 423 total yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in 2024.
The Beavs are looking to snap a four-game losing streak and get one step closer to bowl eligibility against the Falcons.
