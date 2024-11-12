State of the Beavs: What is the future of Oregon State Football? + Beavs Basketball Has Begun
Nobody's happy about Oregon State's loss to San Jose State...except San Jose State, of course. At 4-5 with three games remaining, can the Beavers still make a bowl game? Your host Matt Bagley goes deep on what the short-term and long-term future of Beaver football could be given what the last three months have shown us about the program...including on the recruiting trail. Plus, men's and women's basketball have returned to the hardwood, with mixed results. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
