Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: What is the future of Oregon State Football? + Beavs Basketball Has Begun

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts to a no-call on a pass play during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray reacts to a no-call on a pass play during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nobody's happy about Oregon State's loss to San Jose State...except San Jose State, of course. At 4-5 with three games remaining, can the Beavers still make a bowl game? Your host Matt Bagley goes deep on what the short-term and long-term future of Beaver football could be given what the last three months have shown us about the program...including on the recruiting trail. Plus, men's and women's basketball have returned to the hardwood, with mixed results. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From On SI

RECAP: Oregon State Drop Fourth Straight Game, Fall To San Jose State 24-13

RECRUITING: Oregon State Lands JUCO Cornerback, Former Duck Jalil Tucker

Oregon State Lineman Joshua Gray Invited To 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football