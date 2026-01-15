Brothers Peter and Michael Langi Join Oregon State Offensive Line

On Wednesday, there were over six thousand student-athletes available in the NCAA football transfer portal. At the same time, tens of thousands of student-athletes play high school football in the state of California.

Astoundingly, two of those countless thousands of student-athletes are brothers, and they both committed to Oregon State yesterday: offensive linemen Michael Langi and Peter Langi.

Michael, a three star interior offensive lineman at Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, previously committed to Arizona. Michael currently sizes up at 6'3" 265 pounds. Before committing to Oregon State, he earned offers from many schools including Arizona, Colorado, Penn State, and Washington State.

Peter, a fellow interior offensive lineman with an NFL-ready 6'5" 330 pound frame, spent his 2025 true freshman season at Arizona. He did not receive snaps. During his prep career, the elder Langi brother drew attention from Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Penn State, and others thanks to his impressive size. National exposure likely aided his cause, as Langi attended Orange County powerhouse Mater Dei before studying at Bishop Riordan.

The two brothers have long desired to play together. In December 2024, older brother Peter committed and signed with Washington. However, younger brother Michael had committed to Arizona earlier that summer, and the allure of a fraternal bond blocking in the trenches was too strong. Peter soon pulled out of his NLI with the Huskies and inked with the Wildcats on National Signing Day in February 2025.

Their commitments come at a time when Oregon State is eager for help in the trenches: over the past month, the transfer portal has taken the Beavers' starting left tackle Jacob Strand, as well as starting guards Dylan Sikorski & Ryan Berger. For added measure, starting center Van Wells is set to graduate. Potentially, the Langi brothers could play right away.