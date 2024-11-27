Some of Husky Offensive-Line Commits Are Simply Huge
At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Peter Langi is huge for a high school football offensive lineman. Yet as a very visible member of the University of Washington's 2025 recruiting class, he's merely just one of the boys coming in.
He might be the heaviest of the six linemen committed in that class by a few pounds, but his height stands on the smaller side of the incoming talent.
Now when was 6-foot-5 on the low end of a lineup?
"This is the Big Ten -- this is different," Husky coach Jedd Fisch said. "The guys are big. They look the part. They were born and raised to play in the Big Ten."
Fisch has said he and his staff will recruit for size to be able to compete effectively in the conference, especially to avoid what happened to the Huskies at Penn State and Iowa earlier this season -- please note the physical mismatches that showed up in State College and Iowa City -- and by dimensions alone they appear to have made some strides in super-sizing their efforts.
On Monday, the Huskies even began adding offensive linemen for the Class of 2026 and picked up two more commitments, including one from the extremely filled-out Ah Deong Yang, a 6-foot-3, 343-pounder from Spanaway, Washington, and Seattle's Roosevelt High School. He has likely 18 months to add on or shed some of that weight.
Langi, who hails from San Francisco's Archbishop Riordan High School after beginning his prep football career at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei, is part of a six-man offensive-line commit list -- should it hold up through the Dec. 4 signing day -- that includes the following:
-- 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive guard Champ Taulealea, a San Jose, California, prospect, who is both the second-heaviest and the shortest of this group;
-- already well-developed 6-foot-6, 315-pound guard Jack Shaffer from Bismarck, North Dakota, and an Iowa State flip;
-- the still heavily pursued 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle Zac Stascausky, from West Linn, Oregon, and a Minnesota flip who is getting the hard sell from Oregon, Michigan and others, and might not make it to Seattle;
-- 6-foot-5, 285-pound guard Lowen Colman-Brusa from Burien, Washington, the lone local in this group;
-- 6-foot-6, 275-pound guard/center Jake Flores from San Juan Capistrano, California, the original commit of this group who stands to get considerably heavier.
All of this raises this question of how big can these guys get and remain suitable players for the Huskies?
"The most important thing about the size is ratio to speed and quickness," said Brennan Carroll, the UW offensive-line coach and offensive coordinator. "This will always factor into our recruiting, is finding guys who can move quick and change direction, and redirect in pass protection. The weight is all determined by how fast you can move."
As for the players getting ready to sign next week, Langi appears to be naturally filled out. Of Tongan descent, he was 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds as a high school sophomore at Mater Dei so his weight hasn't been wildly fluctuating. He appears to be a thick kid who doesn't necessarily need any more bulk, though added strength built through a weight-room residency will be mandatory. He just wants to get on the field right away in Montlake.
"They play people early," Langi said of the Huskies during his announcement on his 247Sports YouTube channel.
The UW apparently will become known far and wide for keeping everyone well fed, too.
