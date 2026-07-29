Can Oregon State's Malachi Durant Live Up To Recruitment Hype in 2026?

Today, we continue our countdown of the 15 players most-important to Oregon State football's success in the 2026-2027 campaign.

After starting on the defensive side of the ball, we move to the offense with a northwest product looking to be a difference maker in his third season.

#14: Malachi Durant - Sophomore, Wide Receiver

Head coach Jamarcus Shephard has brought in a lot of help at wide receiver for his inaugural season in Corvallis. Aeryn Butler and Aaron Hampton both come over from big-time programs, with the latter following coach Shephard from Alabama. Additionally, 5'6" play-maker Xavion Noland transfers in from UTRGV after having a successful 2025 season at the FCS level. The Beavs have also acquired some key freshmen who could potentially end up seeing the field sooner than expected. Cynai Thomas, for example, received offers from the likes of Oregon and Ole Miss and was described by scouts as being one of the top receivers in the northern California region.

However, there are also some notable returners from last year's roster that might be getting overlooked as we inch closer to September. While Prineville native Eddie Freauff is on a lot of peoples' radar, there are reasons to believe that rising sophomore Malachi Durant could be an important part of the receiving core as well.

The highest-rated recruit in Oregon State's 2024 signing class, Durant turned down offers from both Oregon and BYU to commit to the Beavers. Looking at the success he had in HS, it's not surprising that he was being chased by so many Power Four schools. In his senior season at Graham Kapowsin, Durant had 1,300 receiving yards and a remarkable 20 TD catches. His continued development and competitive edge over the course of his high school career drew praise from 247 scout Brandon Huffman, who said that Durant "made a huge jump to become one of the top receivers in the region." Huffman also described Durant as a "consistent and natural pass-catcher," which are exactly the type of guys OSU needs this year after struggling through the air in 2025.

As noted, Shephard has brought in a good amount of quality at wide receiver. Additionally, the landing of Utah Tech transfer TE Eric Olsen could also make a big difference in OSU's pass-catching game this season. However, we probably won't get a great feel for the depth chart until deeper into fall camp, and starting spots in the receiver room seem to be pretty open. While transfers Hampton and Butler should certainly jump out, this could also be the time for Durant to step into a big role and make his mark on Beaver football.

.@BeaverFootball takes the lead as Maalik Murphy finds Malachi Durant for 6! pic.twitter.com/vCo9qKedzN — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) September 6, 2025