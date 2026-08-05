Can Takari Hickle Break Through in Oregon State's Crowded Edge Room This Season?

Perhaps one of the bigger bright spots for Oregon State's defense heading into 2026 is that the vast majority of their production on the defensive line will be returning from last season.

Tygee Hill and Jacob Schuster are both going into their senior years after taking big steps forward last season, and they should both be good players this fall. Additionally, 89-rated Texas recruit Niklas Fisher is heading into his second season with the program after redshirting, and he should help add to their depth in this area. Fisher could find himself splitting time with senior Edge/OLB Takari Hickle, who was one of the Beavers' best defensive players last season.

Hickle is next in our countdown of the 15-most important players on Oregon State's roster in 2026.

#13: Takari Hickle - Senior, Edge/Outside Linebacker

Hickle, a Tenino, Washington native, had a solid campaign in 2025, playing in all 12 games and posting a total of five TFLs on the season.

He made giant strides after not playing at all in 2024, and has displayed abilities to explode off the line of scrimmage and good quickness to hurry opposing quarterbacks. Hickle recorded a nine-yard sack of Dante Moore when the Beavers played Oregon, and posted a season-high eight tackles plus a TFL on the road against Appalachian State. In the upset win over Washington State in Corvallis, Hickle played an important role with a half sack and a QB hurry of Zevi Eckhaus.

Coming into Corvallis a few years ago at about 250 lbs, Hickle has put on a lot of muscle since joining the program, and this strength has helped him become versatile for lining up either as a defensive end or outside linebacker. Hickle saw a lot of the field and made some big plays in 2025, but was splitting reps with other good players such as Nikko Taylor, who is now graduated.

Now that linebackers Taylor and Dexter Foster(who transferred to Nebraska) are both gone, Hickle looks to be primed for an even bigger role in Jamarcus Shephard's inaugural season with the Beavs. He will more than likely be in a starting role, part of a highly experienced group of linebackers that will include seniors Raesjon Davis and Aiden Sullivan. With the addition of Duquesne transfer Ish Findlayeter, plus the depth added from guys like Fisher and Will Haverland, the Beavers could have a solid foundation this season at the Edge/OLB position group.