Corvallis Police Report Accuses Oregon State CB Exodus Ayers of Domestic Violence
Last Saturday, Oregon State starting cornerback Exodus Ayers was a healthy scratch. In a press conference on Labor Day, head coach Trent Bray lacked holiday cheer in a no-comment comment on Ayers’ status for tomorrow’s Fresno State matchup.
A recent report by The Oregonian might explain why the sophomore was sidelined.
The piece, published yesterday afternoon, reports that Ayers’ ex-girlfriend filed a police report with the Corvallis Police Department, alleging physical abuse during their relationship.
The piece also reports that the victim petitioned Benton County for a stalking protective order (SPO); a temporary order was granted on August 6th, with a follow-up hearing scheduled next Monday September 8th.
Over the summer, a viral video on TikTok appeared to show doorbell camera footage of an unnamed Oregon State football player dragging a woman by the hair. Many commenters noted the perpetrator's resemblance to Ayers.
Ahead of fall camp, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray put out a public statement: “We are aware of the video circulating on social media and take these matters seriously. The university respects and adheres to federal privacy laws involving individual students. Therefore, we will not be commenting further on this pending matter at this time”. When fall camp kicked off in late July, Ayers was a full participant, and Bray quickly shut down a question about the sophomore’s status, instead referring reporters to that statement.
Ayers proceeded to play through the entirety of fall camp without injury, but did not suit up against Cal last Saturday, and is not expected to play tomorrow against Fresno State. True freshman corner Trey Glasper started in Ayers' place last Saturday.
Ayers, a New Mexico native who signed with Oregon State out of high school, played in eight games during his true freshman 2024 season. His future with the Oregon State football program is not known at this time.