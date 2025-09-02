Oregon State Beavers Release Depth Chart For Fresno State Game
Yesterday, the Oregon State University athletic department released its football program’s two deep depth chart for Saturday’s matchup with Fresno State.
Except, there was a problem. It’s the exact same depth chart as the one they released last week.
Taking matters into our own hands, we’re looking back at the Beavers’ season opening defeat last Saturday, and taking our best guess at the real Oregon State depth chart. This piece looks at three key areas where the actual lineups Saturday may differ from what is officially published.
Starting left tackle Jacob Strand is injured, and his status is uncertain
During the fourth quarter of Saturday’s season opener, starting left tackle Jacob Strand suffered a lower body injury. Trent Bray has repeatedly shut down injury questions in press conferences, and Oregon State elects not to provide an availability report each week, but Strand was last seen limping to the sideline with the help of two trainers. The image of the left tackle needing that much assistance surely casts concerns about the severity of his injury, and his availability Saturday.
In his absence, swing tackle Josiah Timoteo finished the rest of the Cal game, and is expected to take Strand’s place at left tackle. Timoteo, a redshirt sophomore, previously played right tackle at Nevada, where he earned 15 game appearances across 2 seasons.
Starting left guard Dylan Sikorski was a last-second addition Saturday
6’4” redshirt freshman Dylan Sikorski was a deep sleeper in the starting offensive line battle this Spring. While an injury sidelined Sikorski from last week’s two-deep depth chart, he apparently recovered in time for kickoff, because he played the whole game at left guard.
The first career start for the 6’4” 325 redshirt freshman is an incredible achievement, given the context of his career so far: he has a dazzling display of physical tools, and a great attitude (he switched sides last season after injuries devastated the Beavers’ defensive line), but no previous experience playing guard.
Once again, Sikorski is left off of the official depth chart, but the official starting left guard Ryan Berger has been a healthy contributor in practices. Sikorski simply beat him out, and should be penciled in to start until the coaching staff deems otherwise.
Trent Bray won’t comment on starting corner Exodus Ayers, who was a healthy scratch
Where in the world is Exodus Ayers? The Beavers’ starting boundary corner was not seen in warmups Saturday, and did not play a snap.
In late July, a video on TikTok showed doorbell camera footage of an unnamed Oregon State football player dragging a woman by their hair. The domestic violence incident drew outrage from the Oregon State student body & local community, and while the player’s identity has never been officially confirmed, commenters online have noted the perpetrator’s resemblance to Ayers.
In a press release, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray said that the football program “will not be commenting further on this pending matter at this time”, and he referred local press to that statement at the start of fall camp. From then till last Saturday, there were no indications that Ayers would face any discipline from the football program; he started at corner all camp, and is inked atop the two-deep depth chart in each of the past two weeks. Still, he was a healthy scratch last Saturday, fueling speculation about the sophomore’s future at Oregon State.
Until Ayers’ availability is publicly known, expect true freshman corner Trey Glasper to start in his place. Glasper struggled at times Saturday - he gave up an early touchdown in man coverage to Cal wideout Trond Grizzell - but has ideal measurables to play Bray’s preferred press coverage.