Ex-Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith Fired By Michigan State

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith asks a referee for the number of a penalized player in the first quarter at Ford Field.
Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith asks a referee for the number of a penalized player in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Michigan State football announced the firing of head coach Jonathan Smith on Sunday, two years after he left the same position at his alma mater Oregon State.

In two seasons at Michigan State, he won nine games and lost 15, failing to qualify for a bowl game. Smith wrapped the 2025 season on Saturday with a 38-28 win over Maryland, Michigan State's only win over a Big Ten opponent this year.

Smith spent six seasons at Oregon State (2018-2023) and accumulated an overall record of 34-35. Smith led the Beavers to bowl eligibility three times, including a ten-win season and a ranking of No. 17 at the end of the 2022 campaign.

""The 2025 football season has not lived up to our shared standards for Michigan State Football. While that does not fall solely on Jonathan Smith, it's become necessary to make a coaching change in order to chart a new direction for the program," Michigan State Athletic Director Jason "J" Batt said in a statement released Sunday.

Michigan State owes Smith over $30 million if he's fired without cause as of Dec. 1, 2025

Oregon State parted ways with Smith's replacement, Trent Bray, earlier this season after Bray went 5-14 at the post. The Beavers will formally introduce their latest head coach, former Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

