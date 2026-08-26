Productivity at tight end can make all the difference for a college football offense. Over the past two years Oregon State hasn't had this, and a lot of that ties in to major struggles they've had in the passing game more generally.

Heading into 2026, offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen sees a lot of potential for this particular position group to have a big season.

"The tight end room is so deep," Dahlen said to the media during an availability at OSU's fall camp. "We're gonna have to get 'em on the field as many ways as possible, in 12 personnel and maybe even 13 if we have to."

One of these notable additions that the Beavers have made at tight end is Utah Tech transfer Eric Olsen. Last season with the Trail Blazers, Olsen had a breakout year, catching 51 passes for 566 yards. Some of his marquee games included a 107-yard performance against Central Arkansas, and a six-catch game in a narrow loss to UC Davis. Overall on the year, Olsen had four games where he went over 50 receiving yards.

Now in the FBS for his final year of eligibility, Olsen has put in all the work this offseason so that he can become a big factor for Oregon State's offense. This included "living in the weight room" to put on ten pounds of muscle.

"Putting on weight as a tight end is really important because you're down there with guys who are going to outweigh you," Olsen said in an interview at the beginning of fall camp. "Having that extra size helps you to be able to keep your base and stay solid. The tight ends are going to be utilized a lot in this offense, and that's not only in the passing game, it's in the run-blocking game as well."

Though his stats from 2025 were at a lower level of college football, there is a lot of potential for Olsen to develop into a pass-catching weapon this season with Oregon State. Along with Central Michigan transfer DeCorion Temple and returning senior Gabe Milbourn, this is a position group that could make a lot of noise this fall. Not long after he arrived in Corvallis, Olsen took note of a lot of opportunity that is presented with this style of offense.

"It's electric," Olsen said during an interview back in the spring. "It's everything that you wanna be part of in an offense, I mean the tight ends are super involved, and there's a big role for everybody."