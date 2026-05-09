5 Offensive Transfers To Watch For Oregon State Football in 2026

First-year head coach Jamarcus Shephard has brought in roughly three-dozen players from the transfer portal, some of whom are expected to start in his first season leading the program.

Here are five transfers on the offensive side of the ball to look out for.

Xayvion Noland - WR, UTRGV Transfer

The San Diego native doesn't look like your typical college football player. Standing at just 5'6," most defenders on the opposite side of the ball tower over Noland. However, this doesn't stop him from giving defensive backs all sorts of problems. Xayvion was a big-play menace last year at the FCS level, averaging 21 yards per catch on 37 receptions, and totaling 7 TDs on the season. Noland has more Division I on-field experience than any other wideout on OSU's roster, and could be slated for a significant role right away.

Eric Olsen - TE, Utah Tech Transfer

A pass-catching tight end can be a huge X-factor for a college team, helping to really open up the offense. The Beavers might've found a guy like this in Utah Tech transfer Eric Olsen, who had 51 receptions for over 550 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. Olsen is a senior who brings a lot of experience with him to Oregon State, and should be able to help in the run-blocking game as well.

AJ Newberry - RB, Vanderbilt Transfer

AJ ran for three TDs last season on limited carries with the Commodores, who won ten games and finished ranked in the top 25. Rated 85 as a transfer, he should make a nice addition to the Beaver offense. In his three seasons at Vanderbilt, Newberry carried the ball 79 times for 338 yards and six touchdowns. The most experienced guy in the Oregon State halfback room, don't be surprised if Newberry makes a big mark in his senior season.

Aeryn Hampton - WR, Alabama transfer

Coming over from Alabama with coach Shephard, Hampton is a big addition for this Oregon State roster. Aeryn was a four-star recruit out of high school, and he racked up nearly 1,200 receiving yards his senior season at Dangerfield in Texas. 247 scout Gabe Brooks praised Hampton for run-after-the-catch abilities that "regularly fuel chunk plays." Along with Xayvion Noland, Hampton could have a fairly big role right away this fall.

Carter Guillaume - OL, Louisville transfer

After they were one of the worst units in all of FBS last fall, Oregon State is going to need help on the offensive line. Though he hardly saw the field at Louisville last season, Guillaume has shown real potential, being named an FCS freshman All-American in 2024 at SEMO. Sophomore Kwan Johnson, who started every game at Eastern Illinois last season as a freshman, is also a transfer lineman to watch for on Oregon State.