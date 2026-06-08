Former Beavs Offensive Lineman Andy Levitre Up For College Football Hall of Fame Again

This past week, former Oregon State offensive lineman Andy Levitre was named as one of the former college stars on the 2027 Ballot for induction into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame. It's the second time that Levitre has been included on the Hall of Fame Ballot.

The 2027 ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 39 coaches from the NCAA divisional and NAIA ranks.

In his time at Oregon State from 2004 to 2008, the San Lorenzo Valley earned a reputation for his impeccable technique. His blocking at left and right tackle paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushing seasons by the Beaver offense (2006, 2008). Levtire was also a key member of three OSU bowl teams, and helped the the Beavers finish in the top 25 three times.

As a redshirt freshman in 2005, Levitre was an All-Pac-10 Honorable Mention after moving into the starting job a few weeks into the year. As a junior, he was a second team All-Pac-10 pick. His senior season in 2008 saw him earn a first-team All-Pac-10 selection, along with being named an All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. Levitre was also a team captain in 2008 and was Oregon State's male Tom Hansen Medal winner that year.

Levitre then enjoyed a pro career that lasted a decade. He was chosen by the Buffalo Bills with the 51st overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The Professional Football Writers Association chose him for that year's All-Rookie Team. Over ten seasons in the NFL, Levitre played mostly guard and played in 143 games across stints with Buffalo, the Tennessee Titans, and the Atlanta Falcons. Levitre retired from the NFL in 2019.

Voting for the 2027 class runs through July 1, 2027. The announcement of the 2027 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2027, with specific details to be announced in the future.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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