From Texas A&M to Houston: Conner Weigman Presents Another Big QB Test for Oregon State
Each week, we'll give you an in-depth preview of the quarterback going up against the Beavers as Trent Bray looks to guide Oregon State back to the postseason.
Height: 6’3
Weight: 210
Class: Junior
Hometown: Cypress, TX
High School: Bridgeland HS
Previous Schools: Texas A&M
STATS
- Career (Texas A&M / Houston) : 264/435 (61%), 3,263 yards, 23 TDs, 7 INTs | 403 rushing yards, 5 TDs
- 2025: 45/70 (64%), 569 yards, 4 TDs | 142 yards rushing, 3 TDs
AT A GLANCE
Conner Weigman is yet another former top-rated recruit Oregon State will face in Week 5. The former five-star quarterback began his career at Texas A&M, where he made an immediate impact as a true freshman.
In 2022, his freshman season, Weigman started four games and showed promise right away, orchestrating the most prolific starting debut by a true freshman in Texas A&M history: 28-of-44 passing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in a narrow loss to Ole Miss.
He entered 2023 as the Aggies’ starter but suffered a foot injury in Week 4 against Auburn that required surgery, ending his season and earning him a redshirt. His 2024 campaign was again plagued by injuries, as he battled through an AC joint issue early in the season. After starting five of the six games he appeared in, he was replaced midseason by A&M’s current starter Marcel Reed, prompting his transfer to Houston.
Now with the Cougars, Weigman enters the Week 5 clash against Oregon State with a 3–0 record coming off a bye. Through three games, he has completed 64% of his passes for 569 yards and four touchdowns, while also contributing 142 rushing yards and three more scores.
MORE: Oregon State Beavers True Freshman CB Trey Glasper "No Longer a Rook at This"
TOP TRAITS
Big Time Throw Ability
Since his Texas A&M days, Weigman has shown why he was such a highly rated quarterback coming out of high school—through the types of throws he’s capable of making. He can place the ball accurately to all areas of the field, at every range.
Check out the 10:39 mark in the video below, where Weigman makes a 40+ yard completion look effortless.
Athleticism
When the pocket breaks down, Weigman is more than capable of delivering when plays go off script. At the 6:43 mark in the video below, he somehow escapes an unblocked rusher even though Colorado only brought four. That means there was a busted assignment by one of the offensive linemen—yet Weigman still manages to get the pass off, completing it while taking a hit from a second defender after dodging the first.
This play shows how Weigman’s athleticism is not just an added dimension to Houston’s offense, but also a tool that can save the Cougars from disaster and even turn broken plays into positives.
Effective Runner
Another component of Weigman’s athleticism is his ability to make plays with his legs. Once he’s in the open field, he can gash defenses for big gains. Check out the 1:44 mark in the video below, where Weigman takes off for a 40+ yard run on a zone-read play against Colorado.