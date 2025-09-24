Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Beavers True Freshman CB Trey Glasper "No Longer a Rook at This"

Matt Bagley

Aug 30, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Trey Glasper (19) defends a pass to California Golden Bears wide receiver Kyion Grayes (9) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Much has been written about Oregon State’s 0-4 start. So far this season, the Beavers have been plagued with spotty tackling, inaccurate passing, and rage-inducing long-snapping.

It could be argued that the Beavers would be worse if it weren’t for one bright spot: the determined play of true freshman boundary corner Trey Glasper. In four games, the young defensive back has earned 2 pass breakups, and 12 total tackles.

The extended absence of preseason starting corner Exodus Ayers, who remains a healthy scratch, forced Glasper to start right away. Yesterday, he shared his story with reporters: “I came here early, of course I wasn’t necessarily thinking I was going to have this opportunity, but you know things happen. You know how college football is: everything just happens real fast”.

In the season opener against Cal - the true freshman's first college start - he was still just seventeen years old. After giving up an early touchdown in press man coverage, Glasper showed maturity beyond his age: on one snap he broke up a deep pass, while on another snap he made a difficult tackle in space, and he finished the game with his head held high.

Yesterday, Oregon State secondary coach AJ Cooper praised his star pupil: “I think he comes to work every day, and the results are going to continue to show up for him, as we go down the stretch. He’s no longer a rook at this, he’s a four game veteran, so I’m excited to see what he continues to build on.” 

The two men share more than an Oregon State connection; they have strikingly similar backgrounds. Both Cooper and Glasper are Las Vegas natives: Cooper starred at Canyon Springs in North Las Vegas, while Glasper shined at Green Valley High School in Henderson, minutes south of the Las Vegas strip. What’s more, Cooper can personally relate to Glasper’s trial by fire: in his own college days at NAIA Southern Oregon, Cooper started as a redshirt freshman.

This week, Cooper is encouraging Glasper and his teammates to play with confidence. “We kept up with that team [Oregon] in the first quarter, and those are things that we are able to do if we do our job the right way.”

If Oregon State’s defensive backs can play the right way Friday, the Beavers might finish the right way - with a victory - for the first time this season.

