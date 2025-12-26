Happy Holidays From State of the Beavs!

The holiday season is a time for reflection. For the team at State of the Beavs, we're reflecting on Oregon State baseball's eighth trip to the College World Series, a West Coast Conference championship for the women's basketball program, and an eventful 2025 football campaign that has Beaver Nation looking to the future.

In addition to that, we're reflecting on the growth that our show has seen in our first full year of operation. We started State of the Beavs with the goal of providing smart, consistent coverage of Oregon State athletics. The continued patronage of you, the listener, lets us know that we are well on our way to accomplishing this goal.

This week, ahead of the transfer portal opening, West Coast Conference play beginning for both basketball squads, and baseball season being just a matter of weeks away...our team is taking it a bit easy so we can enjoy the Christmas season with our families. For now, we invite you to catch up on the last couple episodes of State of the Beavs and see what Oregon State headlines have brought us to the end of the calendar year. We'll return next week with a brand new episode.

Until then, thank you for your support, enjoy your holiday weekend, and of course...Go Beavs.

Things To Look Forward To in 2026

- The first season of Oregon State football under the direction of JaMarcus Shephard and his growing staff.

-Another exciting season for Mitch Canham's Oregon State baseball squad - the Beavs' final as an independent competitor.

-Legends are made in March. Can one or both of the Oregon State basketball programs make another appearance in the NCAA tournament?

-The Pac-12 officially returns with the 2026-2027 school year. Who knows what further conference realignment surprises await us in the coming months?

-More content. More platforms. Maybe even merch? The sky is the limit if you keep listening.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify