Pro Beavs: Nahshon Wright's Forced Fumble Highlighted Pre-Christmas Day Action

The NFL just wrapped up week 16 and with it, former Oregon State stars were on display. Here is how former Beavers fared in Week 16 as the NFL inches towards the playoff schedule.

Jordan Poyer

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Poyer was able to reel in his first interception of his season in the Bills' 23-20 nail biting win over the Cleveland Browns in Ohio. Poyer was also able to record half a sack as well as 11 total tackles, which is the second most he has recorded this season. Poyer continues to look impressive in the Buffalo secondary and looks to play a key role in the postseason for Sean McDermott's squad.

Johnny Hekker

Hekker had a very productive day for the Chiefs in their win over the Tennessee Titans. Hekker only punted three times, but was able to pin Kansas City deep as two of his three punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. That day helped his season average, as Hekker is now tied for 22nd among all active punters with a 46.6 punting average.

Nahshon Wright

While it has been a few weeks since Wright has recorded an interception, the former Oregon State fan favorite is still finding ways to make an impact. Wright forced a fumble in the Bears overtime win against Green Bay, along with recording eight tackles in the process. Wright could be in for a fortuitous and long career if he continues this pace and manages to stay healthy.

Luke Musgrave

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88)against the Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Musgrave caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and no touchdowns in the Packers loss at Soldier Field against the Bears. Musgrave has been unable to fill the void left by Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, who tore his ACL earlier this season. Musgrave is still searching for his first touchdown of the season as the Packers clinch a playoff spot thanks to a Detroit Lions loss.

Brandin Cooks

Cooks has not been as productive as some Oregon State fans would have hoped for since joining Buffalo. Cooks had zero receptions on just one target in the Bills win over the Browns. It is possible that Cooks will take a backseat in the Buffalo offense until the postseason comes around. Cooks is still looking for his first receiving touchdown of the season.

