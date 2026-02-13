Here are Our Three Biggest Games on Oregon State's 2026 Football Schedule

Last night, the new Pac-12 continued it's revival from the dead.

Now that the Oregon State schedule is revealed, how does it shape up? How will it shake out? Will Beaver Nation have a football team worth celebrating at season's end? We think these three games might reveal the answer.

1. September 12th versus Texas Tech

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) passes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Skyler Gil-Howard (0) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Simply put, last season's matchup between these schools was ugly. The Red Raiders kept Oregon State scoreless through three quarters before conceding a meaningless pair of garbage-time touchdowns in a thunderous 45-14 rout.



A better performance from the Beavers would signal two things. First, new coach JaMarcus Shephard's 2026 team would be an improvement over Trent Bray's 2025 vintage. Second, hanging with arguably the toughest team on Oregon State's schedule would foreshadow a fighting chance in the new Pac-12.

2. October 3rd at Colorado State

Oct 5, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive back Skyler Thomas (17) breaks up a pass intended for Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) during a second overtime at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

When the calendar turns to October, the beginning of the Pac-12 slate sends Oregon State to Fort Collins. In years past this game would appear to be a mismatch favoring the power-conference Beavers, but two years of FBS independence and a landing spot in the Group of Six damaged the program's perception.



Rocked by repeated departures via the transfer portal, the state of JaMarcus Shephard's first roster is unknown. Will it be good enough to compete in the new-look Pac-12? October 3rd's matchup with the Rams is our first chance to answer that question.

3. November 14th at Boise State

Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Cameron Camper (9) attempts to make a catch as Oregon State Beavers defensive back Jaden Robinson (4) defends during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images | Brian Losness-Imagn Images

For the first time in two seasons, the Beavers will play on the smurf turf at Albertson's Stadium in Boise. Previous matchups between these schools have gone down to the wire regardless of record, and this season's contest should be no different.



Few will predict an Oregon State success story this season, given the state of their roster, but the schedule could juice this mid-November contest. The Beavers stay at home against other Pac-12 heavyweights San Diego State and Washington State. They get a bye week before a trip to Fresno on Halloween. If, by some magical anomaly, JaMarcus Shephard's Beavers are in contention for the Pac-12 crown heading into a matchup with the new league's jewel program Boise State, it will be must-see TV across the west.