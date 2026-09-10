Here's What the Beavers Said About #12 Texas Tech

Last week, JaMarcus Shephard declared that his team would fight, and Mitch Dahlen said the Beavers' offense was ready to be challenged.



This week, the Beavers are once again optimistic ahead of a difficult bout with a top-25 foe.



Here are our top five favorite quotes from this week of Oregon State football practices.

HC JaMarcus Shephard on the Beavers big second half at Houston

Shephard: "I think that they figured it out as the game was going along. I think they started out really slow. I felt like we weren't as fast early in the game and we got faster as the game went on. I felt like they were kind of, you know, those boxing matches where you're trying to feel out the opponent. Then eventually, when the rain came down, it became Corvallis weather. The temperature kind of came down a little bit, and you know what? It was like, all right, this is our kind of game. A little bit more sloppy."

OC Mitch Dahlen on breakout star wideout Jesse Legree

Dahlen: "You kind of have a feeling on some kids, and he was one of them where the moment's never been too big for him. I mean, he doesn't act like he's a freshman. He acts like he's been here for a long long time. You kind of knew in that moment it wasn't going to be too big for him, and he made some plays in the pass game and he didn't flinch. Like, he made some contested catches, and even the one that he didn't make - where his toe was out of bounds by a half a foot - like, he doesn't flinch, and I love that about the kid."

DC Mike MacIntyre on teaching tackling ahead of Texas Tech

MacIntyre: "Yeah, I believe in these young men with their tackling. I think we'll keep improving. [Houston] had some excellent running backs, too, and we're facing some excellent running backs this week also, and [our defenders] were in the right position. We just got to get them down. I thought that they lined up well. I thought they made our checks well. So we've got to be able to tackle just like you got to be able to shoot in basketball. We'll keep working on it. That usually improves in college football, since you don't have as many scrimmages as you used to, and all the different things, and you don't have as many players as you used to. It's harder to do a lot of that. So we'll just keep working on it, and we'll see our guys improve on that as the season goes along."

OL Tyler Voltin on returning to action last Saturday

Voltin: "It felt good. Those were tough elements in Houston, but once we got out there, we didn't really think about it. As a unit, as a O-line, we were just like 'Can't focus on it. Have to focus on the game', and it just felt good to release that tension that we had on each other for fall camp on another team. It felt good to get back out there."

DL Daniel Matagi's diagnosis of the Beavers' comeback bid

Matagi: "I think it was really just getting back to what we're built on. I think that first half we got a little bit off of what of what we do and maybe big eyed, I guess you could say. [In] that second half, just really toning in on the details that we need to be doing and priding ourselves on physicality. I think that's what made the difference in the second half."