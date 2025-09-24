How Did Former Beavs Fare In Week 3 Of The NFL Season?
As week three of the NFL gets wrapped up, many Oregon State fans turned their attention towards former Beavers who are now playing in the NFL. Here is how some former Beavs fared in week three of the NFL.
Luke Musgrave
Musgrave had a tough week in the Packers' 13-10 shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns. Musgrave saw no targets whatsoever. Something more concerning for Musgrave is the new emergence of Packers end John Fitzpatrick, who scored his first career touchdown last Sunday.
Perhaps even more concerning for Musgrave is that Fitzpatrick has pretty much matched Musgrave’s snap share through three weeks. The Packers and Musgrave will travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in week four.
Brandin Cooks
Saints wide receiver and former Beav Brandin Cooks had another quiet game in the Saints' 44-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Cooks managed just three receptions for 24 yards. This season has been a struggle for the 0-3 Saints. The offense, led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, has not gelled whatsoever and has been lackluster through the first three weeks.
Isaac Seumalo
Former Oregon State offensive guard Isaac Seumalo has had a great season so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seumalo currently holds a 76.3 pass blocking grade, good enough to have him in 13th out of 95 guards in that Metric. Seumalo and the 2-1 Steelers will gear up for a week four matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland at Croke Park.
Johnny Hekker
Former Oregon State punter Johnny Hekker is now in his 14th season in the NFL. Hekker punted just once last week in the Titans game against the Colts. Hekker had a bomb of a punt that went 52 yards. Through three games, Hekker is averaging 49.8 yards per punt, good enough for 9th in the NFL.