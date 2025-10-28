Oregon State Beavers On SI

How Did Oregon State's Future Opponents Fare In Week 9

Oregon State has concluded their bye week and are now preparing for their first of two matchups against Washington State. Here is how their future opponents fared over the weekend.

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) celebrates his third touchdown run against the Lafayette Leopards during the fourth quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers are coming off of a bye week following their first win of their 2025 AAcampaign against Lafayette. The Beavers have just four games remaining, two of which come against Washington State, including this Saturday’s bout with the Cougars at Reser Stadium. Here is how the Beavs future opponents fared in week 9.

Washington State

Washington State players celebrating
Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars celebrate after a game against the Toledo Rockets at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 28-7. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

The Cougars got back into the win column in week 9 with an impressive 28-8 win over Toledo. Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 10-22 through the air for 159 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Eckhaus made his presence known in the running game, the quarterback scampered for 74 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. November 1 will be the first of two bouts the Cougs and Beavs have scheduled, with the return fixture in Pullman slated for November 29.

Sam Houston 

Sam Houston quarterback throwing against Aggies
Aggie defensive lineman Cole Schnettgoecke (96) rushes the quarterback for Sam Houston State during Thursday night's game at Aggie Memorial Stadium. / Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sam Houston are still searching for their first win of the season as they have started 0-7 in their 2025 campaign. The Bearkats are coming off of a bye week, but prior to that lost their seventh game of the season 35-17 to UTEP. Sam Houston allowed 411 yards of total offense to UTEP, with UTEP averaging almost seven yards per play.

Tulsa 

Tulsa Kicker Seth Morgan watching his field goal
Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane kicker Seth Morgan (11) watches his field goal against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Golden Hurricane lost in overtime to Temple by a score of 38-37 in week 9. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes was 19-31 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. The Golden Hurricane allowed 447 yards of total offense to Temple and also allowed Temple quarterback Evan Simon to throw for 267 yards and five touchdowns. Tulsa is currently 2-6 overall and 0-5 in AAC play. The Tulsa-Oregon State matchup represents the penultimate game of the season for Oregon State and their second to last road matchup of the year. 

