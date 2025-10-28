How Did Oregon State's Future Opponents Fare In Week 9
The Oregon State Beavers are coming off of a bye week following their first win of their 2025 AAcampaign against Lafayette. The Beavers have just four games remaining, two of which come against Washington State, including this Saturday’s bout with the Cougars at Reser Stadium. Here is how the Beavs future opponents fared in week 9.
Washington State
The Cougars got back into the win column in week 9 with an impressive 28-8 win over Toledo. Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 10-22 through the air for 159 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Eckhaus made his presence known in the running game, the quarterback scampered for 74 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. November 1 will be the first of two bouts the Cougs and Beavs have scheduled, with the return fixture in Pullman slated for November 29.
Sam Houston
Sam Houston are still searching for their first win of the season as they have started 0-7 in their 2025 campaign. The Bearkats are coming off of a bye week, but prior to that lost their seventh game of the season 35-17 to UTEP. Sam Houston allowed 411 yards of total offense to UTEP, with UTEP averaging almost seven yards per play.
Tulsa
The Golden Hurricane lost in overtime to Temple by a score of 38-37 in week 9. Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes was 19-31 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. The Golden Hurricane allowed 447 yards of total offense to Temple and also allowed Temple quarterback Evan Simon to throw for 267 yards and five touchdowns. Tulsa is currently 2-6 overall and 0-5 in AAC play. The Tulsa-Oregon State matchup represents the penultimate game of the season for Oregon State and their second to last road matchup of the year.
