State of the Beavs: What Does The Lafayette Win Change For Oregon State Football?

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
This past weekend, the Oregon State Beavers finally picked up their first victory of the season with a 45-13 win over the Lafayette Leopards. With a 1-7 record and their lone win coming against an FCS opponent, what does this actually change for Oregon State and interim head coach Robb Akey? Potentially, a few things as the Beavers head into a bye week. Oregon State will play their next football game on November 1 when they host the Washington State Cougars.

Your host Matt Bagley reacts to the Beavers' performance in the win and the announcement of a hiring committee to find the Beavers' next head football coach.

In the bye week, should Oregon State make a change at quarterback given Gabarri Johnson's success after Maalik Murphy was benched in the win? It's a strategy that could prove fruitful in both the short and long term.

The bye week also presents an opportunity for the current staff to hit the recruiting trail. Given the delicacy of the situation with high turnover likely, the staff needs to figure out what their best courses of action are so the Beavs can make up for a few key decommitments OSU football has seen over the last few weeks.

Off the gridiron, Oregon State women's basketball is dealing with a huge early blow for the new season with Catarina Ferreira ruled out for the year with a knee injury. Ferreira was the West Coast Conference Tournament MVP in 2024 after leading the Beavers in scoring in each of OSU's three games in that event as they won the tournament title and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament.. Somehow, Scott Rueck's crew will need to push forward. Go Beavs.

